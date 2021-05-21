Queensland Rugby League deny Israel Folau's entry, citing issues with previous UK Super League contract

Queensland Rugby League has responded to the deadline issued by Australian MP and mining magnate Clive Palmer to approve the signing of controversial athlete Israel Folau, saying they can’t let him play on several grounds.

Palmer said earlier this week Folau would take QRL to the Federal Court if they didn’t approve the code-hopper’s registration by today as the 32-year-old attempts to make his way back to the NRL after a well-publicised exit from Australian sport in 2019 due to controversial social media posts.

QRL released a statement this afternoon addressing Folau’s registration, saying while they acknowledge the differing views in relation to this application, the league is astounded that public commentary has included threats of protracted legal action should registration not be granted.



“As a not-for-profit organisation, the QRL’s objectives are to foster and develop the game in Queensland, and to generally take action that is considered to be in the best interests of rugby league in Queensland,” QRL said in the statement.

“With this in mind, the QRL Board has carefully considered all aspects of the registration request, in line with its current rules and processes.”

Those laws mean Folau cannot be cleared, the QRL said, as they have not received confirmation that Folau has been released from his existing playing contract, nor has he received a clearance from his last known registered overseas club.

Folau last played professional rugby league for Catalans Dragons in the UK Super League who said last week they “still hold his contract” and were “shocked” by his attempt at a shift back to Australian rugby league.

"It does not matter whether it is for a professional or amateur club, the license of Folau belongs to us," Catalans president Bernard Guasch told L'Independant.

"Nobody came in contact with us to start discussions."