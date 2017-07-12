Queensland rookies taking advice from legendary Johnathan Thurston ahead of thrilling Origin-decider in Brisbane

Replacing Johnathan Thurston as Queensland five-eighth on debut is tough enough.



But Maroons coach Kevin Walters believes rookie Melbourne playmaker Cameron Munster will also run out on to tonight's State of Origin decider at Suncorp Suncorp with a target on his back.



At 22, Munster faces the daunting task of stepping up for the injured Thurston on debut in the famous Queensland No.6 jersey with the Maroons' dynasty on the line in Origin III.



Munster will take the reins with Queensland vying for an 11th series win in 12 years.



Walters admitted Munster would be targeted in game three but backed the youngster to rise to the challenge as Queensland officially began life without Thurston.



"Obviously John has had a huge influence over the Queensland team the last 10 years," he said.



"But we are looking forward to seeing how Cameron handles the situation.



"He's a strong player, been playing well for the Melbourne Storm for the last 18 months and we want him to be great (tonight)."



Asked if he expected Munster to be targeted, Walters said: "I would imagine so.



"But he is a pretty big boy. We've done a lot of work on our defence this week.



"Knowing Cameron and his defensive traits I am sure he will be looking forward to that challenge."



Thurston will receive a pre-game tribute after his 37 Origin game career was ended by a shoulder injury suffered in Queensland's game two win.



The injury did not stop Thurston kicking the match winning sideline conversion.



It ensures Queensland will use their third halves combination of the series.



The Maroons have never won a series with that many halves pairings.



The last time Queensland used as many was back in the drawn 1999 series - Walters' last in his 20 game Origin career.

