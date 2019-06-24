TODAY |

Queensland reveal who'll play at fullback on the training ground

AAP
Returning Queensland prop Joe Ofahengaue says the besieged Maroons will be out to "prove everyone wrong" in next week's State of Origin series decider in Sydney.

Queensland appeared to be reeling ahead of the July 10 clash after being thrashed 38-6 in game two in Perth and losing their X-factor, fullback Kalyn Ponga, to a calf injury.

But Ofahengaue, who missed Origin II with a nasty knee gash, says the Maroons are ready to silence their critics by claiming their 12th series win in 14 years with a typical backs-to-the-wall effort.

"We have a good opportunity to go out there and prove everyone wrong," he said.

"All the stress will be on NSW not us because everyone has run our team down, and we lost Ponga.

"But all that talk doesn't matter to us. We just have to turn up for each other and show that mateship in game one."

Brisbane forward Ofahengaue impressed on Origin debut in Queensland's 18-14 series opening win but admitted he felt "guilty" missing game two with injury as he watched the Maroons pack get steamrolled.

"We created a mad bond in game one and set some standards for ourselves," he said.

"But the boys have been honest (since arriving in game two camp).

"They said we haven't lived up to what we set in game one, but the best thing about it is we are in a new camp with a new team - we want to do Queensland proud."

The early signs are good with the Maroons holding a spirited opening training session on Tuesday which may have given an insight into their starting side next week.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters named a game three squad in alphabetical order on Monday, refusing to name Ponga's fullback replacement or his starting front-row until later in the week.

But incumbent pivot Cameron Munster featured at fullback at training.

Michael Morgan was restricted to light duties due to a concussion suffered for NRL club North Queensland but is expected to slot into five-eighth with utility Moses Mbye filling his vacancy at centre and debutant Corey Norman on the bench.

Ofahengaue is putting his hand up to start in the front-row alongside Josh Papalii after Walters cut Dylan Napa and reserve forward Jarrod Wallace.

"If game two didn't motivate us then we shouldn't be here," Ofahengaue said.

"It is about going out there and proving to each other we can be that team in game one and play some good footy.

"We need to turn up for each other, that's what Origin and Queensland is all about."

Cameron Munster of the Queensland Maroons in action during the State of Origin Rugby League (NRL) match between the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons from Optus Stadium - Sunday 23rd June 2019 in Perth, Australia. © Copyright Photo by Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz)
Cameron Munster of the Queensland Maroons in action against the NSW Blues. Source: Photosport
