Queensland relying heavily on skipper Smith's experience to guide team in Origin opener

Queensland are counting on skipper Cameron Smith to produce a display worthy of his record 40th State of Origin game milestone after losing Johnathan Thurston for Wednesday night's series opener against NSW.

Queensland captain Cameron Smith Source: Photosport

The all conquering Maroons appear vulnerable after playmaker Thurston (shoulder) became the latest high-profile Queenslander unavailable for Origin I at Suncorp Stadium.

He joins Test prop Matt Scott (knee), fullback Billy Slater (overlooked), lock Corey Parker (retired) and NRL star Greg Inglis (knee).

Maroons backrower Aidan Guerra said they would again look for wily hooker Smith to lead the way in his history making 40th Origin.

"He's been a great footballer for a long time and there are guys in our squad who looked up to him when they were in high school and I was pretty much one of them," Guerra said.

"His presence on the field is always felt.

"That's the guy that we look to and he's stood up on so many occasions and we'll be counting on him to do it again."

Smith will become the first Origin player to shatter the 40-game barrier - a feat Guerra did not expect to be eclipsed.

Nearest rival on the all-time list, Thurston, has a maximum two games left for Queensland after the shoulder injury cut short his record run of 36 straight Origins.

"It's a lot isn't it?" Guerra said of Smith's 40 games.

"It's crazy and the fact that no one has been there before, it's uncharted territory.

"I guess that just goes to show how important and how freakish it really is."

Smith is expected to get plenty of assistance from veteran halfback Cooper Cronk in Origin I.

Asked who was more influential, Smith or Cronk, Guerra said: "Cameron's playing his 40th Origin and he's probably been the dominant leader in 30 of them.

"He's definitely the guy that everyone looks to.