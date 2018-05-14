 

Queensland prop Jarrod Wallace signs new Gold Coast Titans NRL deal

AAP

Queensland forward Jarrod Wallace has re-committed his NRL future to the Gold Coast, signing on until the end of 2022 today.

Jarrod WALLACE - TITANS

Titans prop Jarrod Wallace.

The prop had entertained the idea of moving south, visiting Newcastle to tour the Knights' facility last week and acknowledging last month that he would leave contract negotiations in the hands of his manager.

But given until Monday by the Titans to sign on, Wallace agreed to exercise his contract option for 2019 and remain at the club for a further three years beyond that.

The 26-year-old's deal is reportedly worth more than $500,000 a season and is first-year coach Garth Brennan's second big roster win after the retention of halfback Ashley Taylor.

"The healthy age of 31 I think it'll be," Wallace said of the long-term commitment.

"I am happy the club has faith in me to sign for four years; I know that's a big deal and I'm really exciting to pay back the gratitude I owe to them now."

Wallace was catapulted into the Queensland set-up following his move from Brisbane to Gold Coast last season but, with an option to leave at the end of this season, wasn't ready to re-commit to the Titans without testing the market.

Coach Garth Brennan insisted he remained a priority signing but last week the club publicly declared their interest in signing Canberra prop Shannon Boyd as they waited for Wallace's decision.

The Gold Coast product admitted the speculation had taken a toll on his family but that he always had their best interest at heart.

"I'm looking forward to getting back on the field and playing some footy and moving past all this stuff that's happened in the last three weeks," the father of two said.

"My family wasn't really happy with it, getting written in the paper that I want more money, which just isn't true.

"This was a big contract for me ... it'll take me to the back end of my career, it's a huge deal for me.

"I had a lot of things to factor into it and my family is my most important thing."

Wallace's ambition is to transform the Titans, who currently sit second-last after five straight losses, into a "week-in, week-out contender".

"Hopefully we've built a legacy over the next four years, we're a form side in the top four, top eight every year and possibly a premiership," he said.

