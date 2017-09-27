Queensland Maroon's Felise Kaufusi talks up left edge threat

It's one of the great left edge combinations.

But back-rower Felise Kaufusi believes he can create one to rival Johnathan Thurston's uncanny understanding with Gavin Cooper when he runs off five-eighth Cameron Munster for Queensland this year.

Kaufusi has cut a formidable reputation as one of the NRL's most damaging line runners on the right edge.

Yet he remains unfazed by a switch to the left side ahead of Wednesday's State of Origin opener against NSW.

Indeed Kaufusi reckons his understanding with Melbourne teammate Munster can transform him into the dangerous try scoring edge runner Cooper became off legendary playmaker Thurston for North Queensland and the Maroons.

"Definitely. (Munster) is going to steer the ship on that left edge and I will run my lines," Kaufusi said.

"Let him play his game and I will be there as his little support act.

"And we have guys like (centre) Michael Morgan and (winger) Corey Oates on that side so it's a pretty dangerous edge if you ask me.

"We have some real quality star players so I'll play my role and let them do their thing."

Kaufusi impressed in his first Origin series last year, nailing down a starting back-row spot to play all three games.

But the strapping Storm forward claims he has only scratched the surface of what he can do at Origin level and hopes Munster can help him unleash the beast.

Especially after tasting defeat in his debut series, with NSW claiming a 2-1 win.

"I was always happy to get the opportunity last year but now it's a chance to build on that," he said.

"I want to bloody win the series. Last year we came up short, so I haven't tasted victory yet and I want to do that this year.

"But I've been fortunate to play with some really good halves, (ex-Storm No.7) Cooper Cronk being one of them.

"He has kickstarted my career. It's just knowing your role and making sure I'm there at the right time (playing alongside Munster)."

Meanwhile, Queensland's injury concerns will be put to the test when they have an opposed session against Queensland Cup side Ipswich on Sunday afternoon.