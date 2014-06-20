Queensland Maroons and Cowboys great Matt Scott to retire at end of NRL season

North Queensland premiership-winning prop Matt Scott will retire at the end of the 2019 NRL season.

The 33-year-old debuted as an 18-year-old in 2004 and has gone on to make 263 appearances for the Cowboys across 16 seasons.

He sits third on the all-time appearances list for the club behind Johnathan Thurston (294) and Matthew Bowen (270).

As well as being co-captain with Thurston of the Cowboys' 2015 grand-final winning team, Scott played 22 games for both Australia and Queensland and was a key component of the Maroons' eight consecutive Origin series wins between 2006 and 2013.

Injuries have restricted Scott increasingly over the past three years and the Longreach product said his body could no longer take the toll of first-grade rugby league.

"I am still extremely passionate about this club and the game of rugby league, but 16 years of NRL has taken its toll on my body and it's time to stop," Scott said.

Cowboys director of football Peter Parr hailed Scott as the greatest forward in the club's history.

"There is absolutely no doubt that at the peak of his powers he was unrivalled as the best front rower in the world," Parr said.

"He's had an amazing career, one he and his family should be extremely proud of."

Scott has been named on the Cowboys' bench for Saturday's clash with South Sydney in Townsville.

MATT SCOTT'S RUGBY LEAGUE CAREER

Club: North Queensland

Debut: Rd 19, 2004 vs Parramatta.

NRL games: 263

Origin appearances: 22

Tests: 22

* Won 2015 NRL premiership

* 2013 rugby league World Cup winner

* 2011 Dally M prop of the year