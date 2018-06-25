Queensland legend Johnathan Thurston slams Maroons 'dumb' play against gutsy NSW

One year after Andrew Johns labelled NSW 'dumb' for their State of Origin choke, Queensland champion Johnathan Thurston has done likewise on his beloved Maroons.

Maroons half Ben Hunt. Source: Photosport

The Blues claimed just their second Origin series win in 13 years with a four-point victory in game two, despite being down to 12 men late last night.

And Thurston lashed out at the Maroons for failing to take full advantage of the extra man, including a third-tackle kick from halfback Ben Hunt that went dead.

"I'm a little bit dumbfounded by the way the Queenslanders played with 12 men on the field... A centre going off for 10 minutes - I don't think they targeted that edge much," Thurston said on Channel Nine.

"The first set that they had Ben Hunt kicks it dead, 20-metre restart. That's a brain explosion on the third tackle."

It comes almost a year since Johns hit out at the Blues for refusing to target Thurston in the corresponding fixture last year when the Queensland No.7 busted his shoulder.

In what turned out to be his final Origin appearance, Thurston sent last year's series into a decider with a match-winning conversion from the sideline in the final minutes.

Thurston said Queensland's spine would have learnt a similar lesson on Sunday.

Queensland Maroons half Johnathan Thurston looking to pass against NSW Blues. Source: Photosport