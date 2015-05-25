 

Queensland legend Cameron Smith retires from representative duties

Australia and Queensland captain Cameron Smith has announced his immediate retirement from representative rugby league.

Queensland captain Cameron Smith

Source: Photosport

Smith's exit coincides with the representative retirements of Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk, which were announced at the end of last year.

Since making his debut for Queensland in 2003, Smith has played a record 42 Origins for the Maroons and has been captain of the side since 2012.

In that period he has missed just one game - the series opener in 2010 due to injury - and won a record 26 matches.

Since playmaker Thurston's debut in 2005, the pair have played a crucial role in the Maroons' 11 of the last 12 series victories.

Smith exit is likely to springboard Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough into a Queensland Origin debut in the June 6 series opener, while Jake Granville of the Cowboys could be another option.

Darius Boyd, Billy Slater or Greg Inglis are the most likely candidates to take over the captaincy, however Boyd has battled form and fitness at Brisbane this season.

