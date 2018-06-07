 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Queensland have come back from worse, says coach Kevin Walters after Origin defeat

share

Source:

AAP

Life after the Big Three may have started ominously for Queensland.

But coach Kevin Walters believes the Maroons have come back from a "much worse place" to lift the trophy after NSW's 22-12 State of Origin series opening win in Melbourne.

A James Tedesco-inspired NSW appeared to come of age by drawing first blood at the MCG yesterday despite fielding an unprecedented 11 rookies.

It was a nightmare start to a new Maroons era without ex-skipper Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston, all of whom have retired from representative football.

But Walters says it could be worse.

Time and again Queensland have bucked the odds to bounce back and win the series.

James Tedesco got the credit, but his teammates set him up with a stunner.
Source: SKY

The Maroons coach hinted Queensland were ready to do it again thanks to the confidence gained from last year's underdog heroics.

Tedesco capped off a sensational Origin performance with a run for the ages.
Source: SKY

Queensland suffered a record 28-4 opening home loss in 2017, only to turn the tables and win their third straight series.

"This time last year we were in much worse place from a Queensland point of view," Walters said.

"We got ourselves belted comprehensively and we managed to address that and fix it up, and we will address this.

"There is not a real lot wrong with how we played. We came up against a very good side.

"Hats off to NSW but we didn't play smart enough to get the victory."

Overall the Maroons were without a total of 180 Origin games' worth of experience after retirement's veteran fullback Billy Slater's shock withdrawal and the snubbing veterans Matt Scott and Darius Boyd.

The Maroons are hopeful 29-Origin Maroon Slater will be fit for game two on June 24 in Sydney despite fill-in fullback Michael Morgan's impressive display on Wednesday. Scott and Boyd will also be monitored.

New skipper Greg Inglis did his best to inspire the Maroons, laying on some crunching hits and damaging runs but it was all to no avail.

"We are not sure if Bill will be available for game two but I thought Morgs was great but the other guy (Tedesco) was pretty special - he was probably the difference," Walters said.

"If we had 17 Greg Inglises we would have won that game."

Fullback Tedesco lived up to pre-match warnings about the new look Blues' backline firepower, scoring a try and setting up another two while running 221m with 12 tackle busts.

It was a dream start for new NSW coach Brad Fittler but he wasn't getting ahead of himself.

"I don't think we'll have a chance to play a team so underdone as that again," Fittler said.

"I think if they weren't as underdone ... I don't think we would've held them out."

Meanwhile, Queensland centre Will Chambers faces a one match ban after being hit with a dangerous contact charge for a second half incident in which he appeared to raise his knee when tackled by Blues hooker Damien Cook.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts


00:37
2
Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Watch: Steve Hansen raves over history-making Barrett brothers as he names first All Blacks team of 2018

00:26
3
The pair go over tackling, side-steps and other skills.

Watch: How to DAD teams up with All Blacks captain Kieran Read for hilarious rugby guide

00:21
4
Tedesco capped off a sensational Origin performance with a run for the ages.

Watch: James Tedesco carves Maroons defence to pieces with insane solo run, sets up New South Wales' game-clinching try

00:09
5
James Tedesco got the credit, but his teammates set him up with a stunner.

As it happened: New faces, new era? New South Wales outlast Maroons in physical Origin clash

00:37
Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Watch: Steve Hansen raves over history-making Barrett brothers as he names first All Blacks team of 2018

Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of Kiwi siblings to start a Test together, against France this weekend.

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

Coach Steve Hansen has sprung some intriguing selections for his side's opening Test of 2018 this Saturday at Eden Park.


04:28

Watch: Anika Moa has a date with Heartbreak Island presenter Matilda Rice to get juicy details of the new TVNZ2 show

The series premieres on Monday June, 11.

00:40
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

Toa got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 