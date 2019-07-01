TODAY |

Queensland coach Kevin Walters chokes up talking about Origin decider

AAP
More From
League
NRL

It looms as Queensland coach Kevin Walters' greatest challenge.

But Walters claims to have overcome bigger obstacles than responding to the Maroons' State of Origin II thumping in the July 10 series decider in Sydney.

An emotional Walters at times fought back tears as he passionately backed his Queensland side to rebound from NSW's 38-6 game two rout in Origin III next week.

He appeared to be feeling the pinch after the Maroons suffered their second biggest loss in Origin history in game two in Perth.

Especially after Queensland Rugby League director Ben Ikin was forced this week to deny speculation that Walters' future was on the line in game three, indicating that the coach would see out his contract until the end of 2020.

But Walters claimed the 2017 series - his second in charge - was worse.

Two years ago the Maroons opened the series with a 28-4 loss to the Blues - the biggest Origin defeat for Queensland at Suncorp Stadium.

Yet the Maroons responded with a stirring 18-16 game two win in Sydney before they iced the series in Brisbane 22-6.

Walters said his 20-game Origin career as a Maroons playmaker had also taught him that it wasn't over in Origin until the final whistle.

"As Origin coach I think 2017 was a big one for us," Walters said on Monday.

"And in the decider we managed to win that series.

"I have faced this challenge before as a player and won. I have faced this challenge as a Queensland coach and won.

"In my mind I know what we have to do and we will do that this week.

"My belief and my trust hasn't wavered one little bit from when we first came into camp in game one until now."

Walters has been criticised for adopting mind coach Bradley Charles Stubbs' "Expect to Win" philosophy this year, yet the Maroons mentor didn't waver on Monday despite being offered the underdog tag by media.

Asked if game three played into Queensland's traditional underdog approach, Walters still backed the stance of self-proclaimed 'Coach Whisperer' Stubbs.

"It has been a big part of Queensland's history, the underdog backs to the wall (approach) but it doesn't bother me," he said.

"I know where this team is at and I know the performance that is in them; and it is my job to bring it out, and I will bring it out.

"We expect to go out and win."

Walters dropped his guard after game two, at one stage dropping the 'f-bomb' as he grumbled over the Maroons' display.

However, he said he had moved on.
"We got a lot of things wrong but that game is gone," Walters said.

"The exciting thing for all Queenslanders is that we are part of a decider and it is going to be the biggest game in Origin's history."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The under-pressure Maroons coach became emotional talking about how much the people of Queensland wanted the team to win. Source: NRL.com
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
2
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
3
Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks
Kiwi NBA general manager Sean Marks pulls off insane moves to sign all stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
4
Williams played for the Ponsonby Ponies and said he was on the end of "quite a few late contacts".
SBW all smiles after smooth injury return in Auckland club scene - 'Got a little too fiery with the young fellas'
5
Robbie Farah. Australia v Lebanon, RLWC, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Lebanon stands down entire league team, threaten jail time for actions from Fiji Test
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Eels Corey Norman, NRL Auckland Nines Captains Press Conference, Aotea Square, Auckland, New Zealand. 5 February 2016. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Corey Norman to cap one of the great comebacks with call up to Queensland for Origin decider
00:25
The Warriors coach said players have to finish the job when the chance comes, and his didn't.

Frustrated Stephen Kearney bemoans Warriors’ inability to step up in 'big moments' after golden point loss
00:15
Jerome Luai was given 10 in the bin for this challenge on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

'We just kept fighting' - Panthers overcome refereeing blunders to topple Warriors
00:15
The Kiwis' skipper crossed over in Canterbury's 14-12 win over Cronulla.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores first Bulldogs try to upset Sharks