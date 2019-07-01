Queensland coach Kevin Walters chokes up talking about Origin decider

It looms as Queensland coach Kevin Walters' greatest challenge.

But Walters claims to have overcome bigger obstacles than responding to the Maroons' State of Origin II thumping in the July 10 series decider in Sydney.

An emotional Walters at times fought back tears as he passionately backed his Queensland side to rebound from NSW's 38-6 game two rout in Origin III next week.

He appeared to be feeling the pinch after the Maroons suffered their second biggest loss in Origin history in game two in Perth.

Especially after Queensland Rugby League director Ben Ikin was forced this week to deny speculation that Walters' future was on the line in game three, indicating that the coach would see out his contract until the end of 2020.

But Walters claimed the 2017 series - his second in charge - was worse.

Two years ago the Maroons opened the series with a 28-4 loss to the Blues - the biggest Origin defeat for Queensland at Suncorp Stadium.

Yet the Maroons responded with a stirring 18-16 game two win in Sydney before they iced the series in Brisbane 22-6.

Walters said his 20-game Origin career as a Maroons playmaker had also taught him that it wasn't over in Origin until the final whistle.

"As Origin coach I think 2017 was a big one for us," Walters said on Monday.

"And in the decider we managed to win that series.

"I have faced this challenge before as a player and won. I have faced this challenge as a Queensland coach and won.

"In my mind I know what we have to do and we will do that this week.

"My belief and my trust hasn't wavered one little bit from when we first came into camp in game one until now."

Walters has been criticised for adopting mind coach Bradley Charles Stubbs' "Expect to Win" philosophy this year, yet the Maroons mentor didn't waver on Monday despite being offered the underdog tag by media.

Asked if game three played into Queensland's traditional underdog approach, Walters still backed the stance of self-proclaimed 'Coach Whisperer' Stubbs.

"It has been a big part of Queensland's history, the underdog backs to the wall (approach) but it doesn't bother me," he said.

"I know where this team is at and I know the performance that is in them; and it is my job to bring it out, and I will bring it out.

"We expect to go out and win."

Walters dropped his guard after game two, at one stage dropping the 'f-bomb' as he grumbled over the Maroons' display.

However, he said he had moved on.

"We got a lot of things wrong but that game is gone," Walters said.