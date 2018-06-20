Queensland coach Kevin Walters backs youngster Kalyn Ponga to be a Maroons great

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has cranked up the pressure on State of Origin rookie Kalyn Ponga to another level by predicting the 20-year-old can emulate the likes of Billy Slater and become one of the Maroons' greats.

Slater playing his 30th Origin match on Sunday has almost become an afterthought as the buzz over Newcastle fullback Ponga's debut quickly reached overdrive.

Walters says Ponga is destined for greatness, just like Slater, who also made his Origin debut at 20.

"We've had many players over the years debut at his age and they have come through to be some of our greatest Origin players," Walters said.

"I think everyone in the rugby league world has seen his talents.

"I am really excited for Kalyn to give him this opportunity.

"He's a courageous player and that suits Origin. But we don't want him to do anything different to what he has been doing with the Knights."

But the question still remains how Walters will use Ponga as a bench utility.

After cutting a cranky figure at their week-long Gold Coast camp, Walters lightened up on Saturday when asked if he had worked out how to best utilise Ponga.

"Yeah, we have. You coming to the game? Well, you'll see it then," he smiled.

"But look, we are unsure how it will unfold for Kalyn. He's a guy we want to get into the game at some stage but how we use him will be determined on how the game is flowing.

"But the good thing is he has the 14 jumper on for us."

While Ponga has dominated the hype, Walters said there would be only one fullback on the team's minds on Sunday - Slater.

The veteran will finally kick-start his final Origin series in his milestone game after overcoming a hamstring injury that forced his last minute withdrawal before the series opener.

Slater becomes the 11th player and 10th Queenslander to join the 30-Origin club.

"Bill has been one of the great Origin players of all time - we want to get the result Billy wants (on Sunday)," Walters said.

"If you could model a Queensland State of Origin player around someone, he is one you would think of with all his traits."

Walters laughed off speculation Slater would be underdone before his first game in five weeks.