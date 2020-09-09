TODAY |

Quarantine island, recruiting and snakes: Warriors women quintet tackling challenges to keep NRLW season alive

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors’ NRLW team has arrived in Australia and begun training for next month’s season opener, but they still face plenty of challenges before they’ll even get a chance to play.

The small group still need another 17 recruits to join them ahead of next month’s season start. Source: 1 NEWS

Madison Bartlett, Crystal Tamarua, Kanyon Paul, Hilda Mariu and captain Goergia Hale have all arrived at their own quarantine island.

The quintet is currently based in Milson Island – an hour north of Sydney – as they go about cardio and contact sessions for the upcoming season.

But the team faces plenty of challenges: 10 weeks away from family, snakes near their training pitch and the late withdrawal of injured star Honey Hireme just a couple they’ve realised already.

The biggest, though, is recruitment, with the team needing an extra 17 players to make up a full squad for the season, which launches next month.

Hale said they’ll welcome new teammates with open arms.

“We’re looking for a few more, obviously,” she said.

“We’re looking for some friends.”

