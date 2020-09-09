Quarantine island, recruiting and snakes: Warriors women quintet tackling challenges to keep NRLW season alive

The Warriors’ NRLW team has arrived in Australia and begun training for next month’s season opener, but they still face plenty of challenges before they’ll even get a chance to play.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Madison Bartlett, Crystal Tamarua, Kanyon Paul, Hilda Mariu and captain Goergia Hale have all arrived at their own quarantine island.

The quintet is currently based in Milson Island – an hour north of Sydney – as they go about cardio and contact sessions for the upcoming season.

But the team faces plenty of challenges: 10 weeks away from family, snakes near their training pitch and the late withdrawal of injured star Honey Hireme just a couple they’ve realised already.

The biggest, though, is recruitment, with the team needing an extra 17 players to make up a full squad for the season, which launches next month.

Hale said they’ll welcome new teammates with open arms.

“We’re looking for a few more, obviously,” she said.