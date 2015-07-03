QLD snub in-form Daly Cherry-Evans as Ben Hunt, Cameron Munster get first Origin call

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has slammed rumours that Daly Cherry-Evans has fallen out with Maroons selectors after they again snubbed the Manly playmaker for next week's series decider in Brisbane.



Daly Cherry-Evans of the Sea Eagles

In-form Sea Eagles half Cherry-Evans was a glaring omission when Walters named his squad for July 12's game three in alphabetical order including debutants Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt.



But Walters fired up when asked why they opted for Brisbane NRL halfback Hunt - who was dropped to reserve grade a month ago - over outstanding candidate Cherry-Evans.



"DCE's Origin career is well and truly alive," Walters said.



He dismissed speculation Cherry-Evans was on the outer with selectors because of his infamous backflip at the Gold Coast Titans in 2015.



Cherry-Evans played the most recent of his six Origins for Queensland two years ago.



Walters said he shared his disappointment with media coverage of the rumour when he rang to tell Cherry-Evans he had missed the game three cut.



"He was disappointed (at missing selection) but he was most disappointed with the media and what was a pretty personal attack on him," he said.



"And I agree with him. These rumours and nonsense, this hogwash about him not fitting into the set-up - it couldn't be further from the truth.



"When you wear the Maroon jersey you are part of a great family.



"If he keeps playing the way he is he will wear it again next year."



Asked what Hunt brought that Cherry-Evans didn't, Walters said: "If DCE is playing he would have to be starting in the team and we feel Ben can play a bigger role off the bench."



North Queensland's Michael Morgan looks set to replace Cowboys teammate Johnathan Thurston (shoulder) at five-eighth with Melbourne playmaker Munster in the centres for Darius Boyd (thumb).



Walters said he would make a final decision on who would play five-eighth at their Queensland camp on the Gold Coast.



Morgan has started each of his first seven Origins on the bench.



Queensland are aiming to become the first team since NSW in 1990 to win a series with three different five-eighths.



The Maroons sent the series into a decider with an 18-16 game two win in Sydney.

