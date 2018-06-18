'Putting my family first' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in doubt for Kiwis internationals

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is in doubt for the Kiwis' upcoming Test window, due to family commitments.

Tuivasa-Sheck, 26, and his partner Ashley are expecting to welcome their second child on October 14, four days before the start of the Rugby League Nines World Cup from October 18-19, from which the Kiwis' fullback has already ruled himself out.

What's more, with the Kiwis facing the Kangaroos in Australia on October 25, and the British Lions on November 2 at Eden Park and in Christchurch on November 9, Tuivasa-Sheck's involvement is in doubt, the fullback told Stuff.

"Everything is on hold with baby number two about to drop," Tuivasa-Sheck says.

"I'm just hanging around and if it comes early there's a chance for me, it not then so be it.

"That's the way I'm going to go about my business, with putting my family first.

"I would love to be in there, but it's all depending on the baby."