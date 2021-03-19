Promising young fullback Reece Walsh joins Warriors

Exciting young Queensland fullback Reece Walsh is joining the Warriors immediately.

New Warriors signing Reece Walsh Source: Getty

Last month the club announced the 18-year-old Walsh had been signed on a three-year contract from next season.

An agreement has now been reached for him to leave the Brisbane Broncos early to spend the rest of the season with his new club.

“We’re delighted Reece can join us early,” Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan said.

“That was always our hope and it was what Reece desperately wanted to do as well once he’d signed with us.

“It’s a great outcome because it allows him to spend invaluable time with Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck) in his final season with us.

“Reece is really looking forward to working with Roger and learning all he can from one of the greatest fullbacks the game has ever seen.

“Roger in turn can’t wait to train alongside Reece and mentor him.”

Starting this year on a development contract with Brisbane, Walsh represented both the Queensland State of Origin Under 18s and Australian Schoolboys in 2019.

He’s yet another product from the famed Keebra Park State High School rugby league nursery which produced his future teammate Ben Murdoch-Masila along with the likes of Benji Marshall and Payne Haas.

A left-footed goal kicker, Walsh slotted six from six attempts and scored a try in the Australian Schoolboys’ 36-20 win over the Junior Kiwis in 2019.