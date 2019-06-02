TODAY |

Promising Kiwi rugby league youngster Zae Wallace dies

Promising Kiwi rugby league youngster Zae Wallace has died, following an infection caused by flu.

The 20-year old former New Zealand Secondary School representative had been in an induced coma since April, with NZRL confirmed he had died today.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Zae's family and friends, not only was he a rising league star with exciting skill and potential, he was loved by many," New Zealand Rugby League said.

"A young talent that will be sorely missed."

Wallace had been in Australia, where he played with the Gold Coast Titans' youth side, before moving back to New Zealand earlier this year to play for the Northcote Tigers.

