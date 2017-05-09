Proctor beginning long road of redemption at Titans after ANZAC Test drug scandal

Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor will meet his NRL teammates today as he begins restoring trust with the Titans after his weekend illicit drug scandal.

Proctor and fellow New Zealand international Jesse Bromwich both allegedly used cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub early on Saturday morning following last week's Anzac Test.

The 28-year-old claims he was too drunk at the time of the incident to remember, but says he cannot deny the allegation.

Proctor has relinquished the co-captaincy at the Titans that he was only given before the start of the 2017 season while he's also set to face the club's board later this week to find out his punishment.

Titans skipper Ryan James says the accusations against Proctor were a shock but commended the way he has taken ownership of the situation.

"Actions speak louder than words, so when he starts leading again with his actions he gains our respect back," James said.

"He knows he's made a mistake. He's only human. Kevvie's owned up to it all and taken it on the chin."

Both Proctor and Bromwich - who has been given a two-game NRL ban by the Melbourne - have also been ruled out of selection by the Kiwis for this year's World Cup.

Shocked Titans coach Neil Henry says that punishment is "massive" and that no- one is more shattered about the accusations than Proctor.

Henry says while the club's board has to deliver their punishment and the NRL integrity unit is also investigating the claims, he expects Proctor to redeem himself.

"We must have a perspective on this," Henry said.

"Kevin Proctor has made a mistake and he's remorseful for that. It doesn't take away from what he's done and achieved in the game so far.

"He's still a good guy, a great trainer and a reliable player. Certainly he's going to have to win back a bit of trust and he knows that."

Henry said he had no plans at this stage to name a new co-captain, with James to lead the club for the foreseeable future.

He also said Proctor's decision to step down doesn't take him out of the leadership frame at the Titans.

"He's an integral part of our football team moving forward," Henry said.