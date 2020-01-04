TODAY |

Prince Harry can't wait to get his 15-month-old son Archie playing rugby league

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Prince Harry can't wait to get his son playing rugby league.

Prince Harry cuddles son Archie, who wears a Make Give Live beanie. Source: Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

The flame-haired royal is keen for his 15-month-old son Archie, who he has with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, to play the sport and wants to get him started as soon as possible in their Santa Barbara garden.

Speaking to Rugby Football League players, coaches and volunteers in a video chat, he said: "Probably what I need is a few mini rugby balls so that I can then get Archie involved with the game, because at the moment it's impossible to find any.

"But I've got a little space outside, which we're fortunate enough to have, so I need to get him playing some rugby league."

And the 35-year-old feels "unbelievably fortunate and grateful" that him and his family have some outdoor space to spend time in during lockdown.

Speaking about their garden, he added: "I am just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months."

