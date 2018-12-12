TODAY |

Premiership-winning Sharks coach Shane Flanagan returning to NRL as Dragons assistant

AAP
St George Illawarra have appointed twice-banned NRL premiership coach Shane Flanagan as an assistant to Paul McGregor for next season.

"The Dragons exercised due diligence throughout the lengthy appointment process of Flanagan in consideration of his 2018 NRL coaching deregistration," a club statement read.

"The NRL have informed the Dragons that Flanagan can commence his role with the club in late-December."

"Shane will be a valuable asset to the Dragons' endeavours in 2020. His success has been proven time and time again over many years and we're glad to have him on board," McGregor said.

Flanagan was suspended indefinitely in December last year after he was found to have broken the terms of his 2014 supplements scandal ban by communicating with Cronulla officials.

He is expected to be tasked with fixing up the Dragons' leaky defence.

The club has also confirmed Mathew Head will return as the Dragons' Canterbury Cup NSW coach in 2020.


Shane Flanagan. Source: Photosport
