 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Post-Vatuvei Warriors have cash to burn in NRL player market: 'We're on the lookout'

share

Source:

NZN

The Warriors have voiced their willingness to dip into the NRL market with the cash freed up by Manu Vatuvei's departure - but aren't entirely sure which position to fill just yet.

The club legend said although he has had to battle injuries these past 12 months, it’s his mentality that needed attention.
Source: 1 NEWS

With tongue in cheek, coach Stephen Kearney said he was on the lookout for "forwards and backs" on Wednesday, with ample space for signings in 2018.

Much of that space comes from the loss of Vatuvei, who after 14 years of service will head off to Super League club Salford after this weekend.

The 31-year-old winger is a legend of the club but has suffered from frequent injuries in the past 18 months and was granted an early contract release on Monday.

The pair worked together during Vatuvei’s dominance on the international stage before linking up for the Warriors this season.
Source: 1 NEWS

He's likely to be employed by the Warriors after his playing retirement.

Yet the immediate departure of "The Beast" - and all his 226-game experience - may well work in the Warriors' favour over the coming months.

Ken Maumalo has shown himself to be a capable replacement, with six tries in 15 appearances this year, while money is freed up for reinforcements elsewhere.

The veteran winger will be sent off in style at Friday's game after being released early by the club to pursue a deal in the Super League.
Source: 1 NEWS

The departures of Kieran Foran and Ryan Hoffman will also give Kearney, who has already picked up Tohu Harris and Leivaha Pulu for 2018, room to manoeuvre.

"We're always in the market to improve our list, or to try and improve our list with what we think might help us," Kearney said.

"We're always on the lookout."

Warriors chief Jim Doyle admitted as much, saying Vatuvei's departure was a "win-win for everybody" - Vatuvei can enjoy a new experience in northern England, while the club can send him off a hero.

He also wouldn't have to play out his days in reserve grade.

Meanwhile, Doyle could get cracking on new signings - and was slightly more forthright with his market ambitions.

"With Manu going, it frees up something in our cap for next year, and that's something we'll take into consideration," Doyle said.

"We've been saying for a little while now that we're in the market for a couple of middles (props), an outside back. It's about strengthening the whole squad, not just specific positions - that's not really changed."

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
The people of Christchurch braved near freezing conditions to welcome the Auld Mug.

'It's just unreal' – Peter Burling praises hardy Cantabrians for turning out for America's Cup parade in chilly conditions

00:51
2
Bauer was struck by France's Nacer Bouhanni in this morning’s ride.

Ouch! Kiwi cyclist Jack Bauer punched by former boxer, now cyclist, during heated Tour de France stage

00:30
3
Both fighters held their ground as Mayweather made his way to the stage.

Watch: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor stare each other down in Los Angeles

00:30
4
The Kiwi heavyweight and Hughie Fury's cousin are on good terms ahead of the September bout.

Watch: Joseph Parker, Tyson Fury hug it out ahead of September's Hughie Fury bout

01:11
5
Not even a rain interval could cool off the American firecracker in her quarter-finals loss to Magdalena Rybarikova.

Watch: Fiery Coco Vandeweghe throws trademark tennis tantrum at Wimbledon umpire over 'total baloney' call

01:30
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.

00:36
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

LIVE: Motorists struggle to navigate icy roads as icy front works its way up the country, leaving south blanketed in snow

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates as a large cold front hits the country.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ