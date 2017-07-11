Post-Vatuvei Warriors have cash to burn in NRL player market: 'We're on the lookout'

The Warriors have voiced their willingness to dip into the NRL market with the cash freed up by Manu Vatuvei's departure - but aren't entirely sure which position to fill just yet.

With tongue in cheek, coach Stephen Kearney said he was on the lookout for "forwards and backs" on Wednesday, with ample space for signings in 2018.

Much of that space comes from the loss of Vatuvei, who after 14 years of service will head off to Super League club Salford after this weekend.

The 31-year-old winger is a legend of the club but has suffered from frequent injuries in the past 18 months and was granted an early contract release on Monday.

He's likely to be employed by the Warriors after his playing retirement.

Yet the immediate departure of "The Beast" - and all his 226-game experience - may well work in the Warriors' favour over the coming months.

Ken Maumalo has shown himself to be a capable replacement, with six tries in 15 appearances this year, while money is freed up for reinforcements elsewhere.

The departures of Kieran Foran and Ryan Hoffman will also give Kearney, who has already picked up Tohu Harris and Leivaha Pulu for 2018, room to manoeuvre.

"We're always in the market to improve our list, or to try and improve our list with what we think might help us," Kearney said.

"We're always on the lookout."

Warriors chief Jim Doyle admitted as much, saying Vatuvei's departure was a "win-win for everybody" - Vatuvei can enjoy a new experience in northern England, while the club can send him off a hero.

He also wouldn't have to play out his days in reserve grade.

Meanwhile, Doyle could get cracking on new signings - and was slightly more forthright with his market ambitions.

"With Manu going, it frees up something in our cap for next year, and that's something we'll take into consideration," Doyle said.