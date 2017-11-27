 

Police happy with Tongan supporters, no arrests made at second Auckland protest

1 NEWS

Last night's protests by Tongan rugby league supporters in Auckland's CBD has been viewed by police as being in "largely good spirits" with no arrests made or damage reported.

Mate Ma'a Tonga fans took to Auckland city streets for a second consecutive night to protest a controversial decision in the final minute of their team's narrow semi-final loss to England on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Matt Rogers said police monitored the situation with "good intentions".

"Our aim is, as always, to keep people safe and keep the peace," he said.

"What we have been doing is encouraging people to stay on the footpath as much as possible, and discouraging any disorder or violence.

"So far we have received no reports of people being assaulted, or any damage, or theft, in relation to the gathering. There have been no arrests at this stage."

One fan told 1 NEWS the thing that riled protesting fans the most was that fact Andrew Fifita's last minute disallowed try wasn't reviewed by the video ref.

"For us as supporters all we want is just to say 'hey, how come our last try didn't get a review?'," Jo said.

"That was the most poignant moment of the game and we felt that could have turned the tide."

It is not yet known whether fans will protest referee Matt Cecchin's decision for a third night tonight.

