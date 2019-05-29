Police bodycam footage of Ben Barba's early morning arrest at his home released

Police bodycam footage has revealed the confrontation between officers and Ben Barba leading up to the disgraced NRL star's arrest earlier this month.

Police were called out around 3am to a Queensland residence on May 6 with reports of a domestic incident when they were met by a drunk Barba.

The bodycam footage, played in the Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday, showed Barba arguing with the officers and flinging himself to the ground - a stunt he later pulled on the stairs of his home as well - when touched.

Barba demanded police explain their reason for being at his property and repeatedly told them he had a right to leave the situation because he wasn't being arrested which officers told him wasn't true because he was being detained.

At one point Barba calls the officers "racist white cocks" to which one replies, "it’s everything to do with your behaviour and nothing to do with your race."

Barba was then arrested for obstruction.

The 29-year-old was yesterday ordered to 150 hours of community service over the Australia Day incident involving his parter, Ainslie Currie, that cost him his sporting career.

While Currie didn't press charges, the 2012 Dally M medallist pleaded guilty to two charges of public nuisance and obstructing police in court.