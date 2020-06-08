Poasa Faamausili 'open' to extending loan with Warriors after settling in with new club

Warriors loan player Poasa Faamausili says he's "open" to extending his month-long deal if everything aligns between the Kiwi club and his usual franchise, the Sydney Roosters.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Faamausili debuted for the Warriors over the weekend in their rough 26-0 loss to the Panthers in Sydney, but asides from the game, the Auckland-born prop has enjoyed settling in at the club.

"It's been a good transition. There's a lot of similarities here," Faamausili said in an online press conference today.

"Obviously on the weekend we couldn't get the win, though, but that's the beauty of the game - we get another week, we get another chance."

The 24-year-old revealed the deal came about after Roosters coach Trent Robinson spoke to him at training.

Poasa Faamausili celebrates after scoring for the Roosters. Source: Getty

“Trent Robinson pulled me aside after training and said there was an opportunity to come here and play some games, and there was no way I was going to turn that down," he said.

“With the NSW Cup cancelled, I thought it was a real opportunity to come here, play my game and play my style and help the team.

“It's pretty similar, the training and the way they go about their things here. It's really good.”

Faamausili has three more games with the Warriors - against the Cowboys, Rabbitohs and Storm - before the agreed-upon loan expires and he returns to the Roosters. But he said he'd be willing to stay on longer if the finer details can we worked out.

“If everything goes to plan, everyone at the Roosters is well and no-one is injured, and everything here is going well as well, then I’ll be open to extending it,” he said.

“But to be honest, I had never heard of it before until I was approached that there was a loan option to come here. I'm a fan of it, especially if you can't get games at your primary club and there's other clubs looking for certain players. I think it's a really good initiative.