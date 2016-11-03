'Playing for Melbourne the ultimate goal' - ex-Warrior Kevin Locke in line for NRL return with Storm

Former Warriors and Kiwis star Kevin Locke is inching closer to an NRL return, having put together a series of strong performances for a Melbourne Storm feeder club.

Former Warriors and Kiwis fullback Kevin Locke. Source: Photosport

Locke, who left the Warriors in 2014 after losing his spot to Englishman Sam Tomkins, is looking to rebuild his career having failed to break through in the English Super League, having troubled stints with the Salford Red Devils and the Wakefield Trinity Wildcats.

However, since his return down under, Locke has become a star whilst playing fullback for the Sunshine Coast Falcons, catching the eye ahead of the Storm's 30-18 pre-season victory over the Warriors on Saturday.

The string of performances have meant that Locke could be in line for a contract with the Storm ahead of the 2017 NRL season, something Locke would welcome.

"Ideally (playing for Melbourne) is the ultimate goal. I would love to be in an organisation like Melbourne," Locke told the Courier Mail.

"It has been tough but I am trying to give myself every opportunity I can to be able to be out there playing with the blokes in the NRL. This is the first step."

Locke had previously been linked with a return to the NRL with the Manly Sea Eagles, yet now a deal with the Storm appears to be the eight Test Kiwis representative's sole ambition.

"If I'm playing right and playing consistent football, I'm giving myself every chance to be picked up there."