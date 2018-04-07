 

'Playing to get the job done' - Cowboys coach takes axe to squad, revamps line-up for clash with Warriors

AAP

Having wielded the axe, North Queensland coach Paul Green is demanding his struggling NRL side deliver with their season on the line against the Warriors tonight.

Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Ken Maumalo scores the Warriors first try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Green dropped Justin O'Neill, Antonio Winterstein and Lachlan Coote from his misfiring backline after an error-riddled 4-10 start to the season.

The poor results mean a finals berth is only likely if the Cowboys win at least nine of their last 10 matches.

History is stacked against a miracle though, given the Cowboys have failed to progress in any the last eight seasons they started this poorly.

But a defiant Green bristles at suggestions the club is simply playing for pride.

"Not playing for pride, playing to get the job done tomorrow night, it's as simple as that," he said on Thursday.

"Keep doing that every week and the finals part will look after itself ... we can't take our mind off exactly what's right in front of us."

Schoolboy errors have constantly scuppered the Cowboys' best efforts this season, but Green hopes he's shocked the blunders out of their system.

"I've changed the team, so that'll have an effect and we've done some work to try and be a bit cleaner in that area," he said.

"It's about actions tomorrow night."

The hosts have their work cut out against a visiting Warriors side that's mirroring the form that propelled them to the 2002 NRL decider.

Their 9-4 start, to sit fourth, is the Kiwi club's best since that breakthrough season.

A win this week would equal their best away start since that same year.

The Warriors' improvement this year comes after a club-worst 1-12 road record last season, when they were the competition's easybeats away from home.

Winger David Fusitua scored a hat-trick in his side's 34-14 defeat of Manly last week, leading the NRL with 15 tries this season.

"(They're dangerous) if you let them, they've certainly got some talent in there," Green said.

The coach confirmed prop Scott Bolton proved his fitness this week and will return from a rib complaint to pack down in the front row with Queensland hopeful Matt Scott.

