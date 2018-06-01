Plans underway for US Test between Mate Ma'a Tonga and Kangaroos

An English entrepreneur has been unveiled as the man behind an ambitious plan to take a rugby league Test between Australia and Tonga to New York.
Ricky Wilby, who is leading the bid to enter a New York team in the English league in 2020, is in advanced talks to take international rugby league to the 25,000-seater Red Bull Arena.
The match has been pencilled in for Saturday, October 20, a week after the Kangaroos play New Zealand in Auckland.
Wilby is also hoping to arrange a curtain-raiser between the US national team and either Ireland or Italy and has already spoken to Wolfhounds coach Mark Aston.
"Nothing is finalised yet but we've got the initial contract through and so it's a matter of going through it now with our legal team," Wilby said.
"Interest is huge and I'm confident it will go ahead."
The initiative is a follow-up from the ground-breaking Test between England and New Zealand in Denver in June.
Wilby says he has backers for the plan and is confident he can also broker a deal to show the game live across America.
"All the indications are that, if we don't fill the stadium, we will be very close to it," he added.
Wilby says he is still waiting for the go-head from the Rugby Football League to enter a New York team in either League 1 or the Championship in 2020.