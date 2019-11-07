TODAY |

'That pisses me off' - Wally Lewis takes aim at player agents as Latrell Mitchell saga rolls on

Source:  AAP

Immortal Wally Lewis has slammed NRL player managers, saying there is no longer club loyalty as Latrell Mitchell's contract saga drags on.

Latrell Mitchell. Source: Photosport

The 22-year-old Kangaroos and Sydney Roosters star has been linked to arch- rivals South Sydney in recent days, with a decision about his future reportedly to be made this week.

Lewis says the way players are traded between clubs these days "pisses him off".

"I'm not a fan of the way players are being traded now, there's no such thing as club loyalty anymore," he told AAP at the Jack Newton Celebrity Classic.

"That pisses me off."

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Roosters have told Mitchell's management they want him off the books by January 1, with the Rabbitohs re-emerging as his possible destination for next year.

However, Souths are believed to have agreed to terms with half Cody Walker, and salary cap space would depend on whether they can lure Gold Coast forward Jai Arrow to the club as a replacement for Sam Burgess.

It's understood there is still a deal available for Mitchell at the Wests Tigers worth more than $1 million per season.

With just two weeks to go until the new year, negotiations look set to drag into 2020 and well into the pre-season.

Wally Lewis. Source: Photosport

Lewis concedes the possible exit of Queensland star Arrow would be a huge loss to the Titans, but took aim at the player managers who facilitate moves to chase bigger dollars.

"A lot of players said years ago that player managers were the most despised people in the game," he said.

"A contract is not worth the paper it's written on.

"Why not just say 'you give me the money and I'll come there'?

"You don't need a contract saying 'I'll be here for five years' because you know that's not going to be the case.

"It's a farce."

