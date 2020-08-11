Phil Gould willing to quarantine to get into NZ, will spend ‘virtually every waking hour’ helping Warriors

Phil Gould has committed to spending “virtually every waking hour” helping the Warriors, with the club’s new consultant even willing to come into quarantine if that is required to get into New Zealand.

Phil Gould. Source: 1 NEWS

The two-time premiership winning coach and former Panthers supremo said the passion of Warriors owner Mark Robinson and CEO Cameron George attracted him to the role.

“It was really their passion that sold me on joining them,” Gould said.

Gould said the role would primarily be a “mission of discovery” about the landscape in New Zealand over the first year, something which would obviously be hampered if trans-Tasman travel restrictions remained in place.

“We’re probably limited by Covid, really waiting to see when we can open up the borders and I can get across to NZ more readily," he said.

"I’d like to be there as regular as possible over the next 12 months at least to get an idea of how the club is situated, how it works, its relationships with NZ Rugby League.”

Gould, who will remain based in Australia and juggle the new role with his commentary duties for Channel Nine, was unsure how many hours a week he would spend on the Warriors if Covid-19 continued to prevent him travelling to NZ.

“Virtually every waking hour will be dedicated towards the Warriors and their future, that’s the job I’ve been given, that’s what my passion is.”

“There won’t be a moment where I won’t be thinking of ways that we can do things and improve.”

“All that designed about what the coach’s needs are, what the recruitment needs of the club are.”

“If it (Covid-19) means initially I’ve got to come and go into quarantine, then that’s necessary then that’s what I’ll have to do.”

The club’s ability to develop its own talent and have good pathways for young players would be a major focus for Gould, who said it was essential for the long-term sustainability for every NRL club, not just the Warriors.

“If you want good value in your salary cap, if you want to develop a culture in your club are joined together in a common cause and love playing for their club,” Gould said.

"Not just bouncing from club to club taking the dollar or a big contract, then I think you have something special.”

“There will be times when you need to recruit outside of what they’re producing, everyone does at some time.”