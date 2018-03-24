Peta Hiku says Warriors teammates told him to come home for child's birth

Warriors centre Peta Hiku says teammates told him to come back to New Zealand to be with his wife after the New Zealand Government's new travel restrictions meant he could've missed the birth of their child.

Peta Hiku scores a try for the Warriors against the Raiders at GIO Stadium in Canberra. Source: Photosport

Hiku flew back to New Zealand yesterday while the rest of the squad relocated to their new base camp on the northern New South Wales coast.

The 27-year-old said upon arrival at Auckland Airport yesterday he was torn by the decision - not wanting to leave his teammates behind but knowing his partner is expecting their child in the coming weeks.

However, he says the players made the call for him.

"They made it easier, they were sort of pushing me away," Hiku said.

"They were telling me to go. I was sitting there frustrated, they could see it in me and I'm not that type of person to be frustrated about something.

"Them knowing the situation, I put it out there in the group. They knew it was there and were like "Pet just go man".

"It sort of made my decision easier."

After their 20-0 loss to the Knights on Saturday, the Warriors were left with the tough decision of returning to New Zealand before the restrictions kicked in and throwing the NRL into chaos or staying in Australia for a week to try and sort out a solution after round two at the cost of having to self-isolate when they do eventually come home.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said players had tears in their eyes as they told their families they were staying in Australia for at least another week - a feeling Hiku completely understood.

"For myself, it would have been a bit easier if I was on my own," Hiku said.

"I would have known where I wanted to be but I have a family and that's something I have to put first.

"Even with my partner, she was telling me to stay but then everything's changing day by day. It could be any hour or something.

"We didn't want that next thing you know, flights were cancelled or we weren't allowed to travel.

"We made a decision for me to be back here with her being pregnant and everything. We thought it would be the best decision for her."

The Warriors are now based in Kingscliff, New South Wales with their round two match against the Raiders set to take place on the Gold Coast on Sunday in an empty stadium.