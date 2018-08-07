Peta Hiku returns as Warriors make one forced change for Knights clash

The Warriors have made one forced change for the clash against the Knights at Mt Smart Stadium with Peta Hiku replacing the suspended Sam Lisone on the bench.
The starting side is unchanged for the Friday night match, which will be hooker Issac Luke’s 250th NRL game.
Utility back Hiku was named as one of the four frontline bench options alongside Jazz Tevaga, Leivaha Pulu and Bunty Afoa, who was included with the Warriors hoping to overturn a one-match suspension he is facing.
Adam Blair will again line up on the right edge after being named in the No.12 jersey while Simon Mannering will start at lock in his 297th NRL appearance.
Anthony Gelling, Joseph Vuna, Chris Satae and Karl Lawton were also named on an extended bench.
Lisone was suspended for two matches for dangerous contact for a raised forearm on Tariq Sims in last week’s win over the Dragons.
Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Gerard Beale, 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Blake Green 7 Shaun Johnson 8 James Gavet 9 Issac Luke 10 Agnatius Paasi 11 Isaiah Papali’i 12 Adam Blair 13 Simon Mannering
Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Leivaha Pulu 16 Bunty Afoa 17 Peta Hiku
18 Anthony Gelling 20 Joseph Vuna 21 Chris Satae 22 Karl Lawton