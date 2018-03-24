Peta Hiku returns, Papali'i dropped as Warriors confirm side to face Cowboys

Peta Hiku has returned from his rib injury, and will start for the Warriors in tonight's clash against the Cowboys on the Central Coast.

Peta Hiku scores a try for the Warriors against the Raiders at GIO Stadium in Canberra. Source: Photosport

Hiku, 27, missed last week's 26-0 drubbing by the Panthers, after picking up a rib injury in the round three win over the Dragons. He takes the place of Hayze Perham in the centres alongside Gerard Beale.

The return of Hiku is welcome news for the Warriors, missing the likes of Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu'a in the backline, alongside an injury ravaged forward pack.

Elsewhere, Isaiah Papali'i is dropped from the side altogether, Lachlan Burr taking his place in the starting side, Adam Blair moving to lock as a result.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Patrick Herbert, 4. Gerard Beale, 20. Peta Hiku, 5. Adam Pompey, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Lachlan Burr, 11. Eliesa Katoa, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Adam Blair.