Perth chosen over Auckland to host return of NRL Nines in 2020

WA's bid for an NRL team of its own has received another small boost after Perth was confirmed as the host city for the return of the NRL and NRLW Nines in 2020.



All 16 NRL and four NRLW clubs will participate in the two-day event, which will be held at HBF Park on February 14 and 15.



NRL Nines will feature four men's pools and up to 25 matches, while the women's clubs will compete in a round-robin style tournament.



A growing number of rugby league events have been played in Perth in recent years, with momentum building for an NRL team to be based there permanently when the league decides to expand.



Broncos veteran Darius Boyd hopes Perth will win out over Brisbane if and when the league decides to expand.



"Brisbane's probably a safe bet given the fans there love their rugby league," Boyd said.



"But over here (in Perth) they've had a team before. There's a lot of fans over here.



"We want to grow the game, and it's definitely a spot to grow it.



"They had State of Origin here last year, they've had regular home-and-away games. We're bringing the Nines here now.



"It will probably be a good showcase to see how well the fans do get behind it here."



Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Croker also believes Perth deserves a side of its own.



"Obviously Brisbane's a very powerful area as well, but personally I'd love to see a side over here," Croker said.



"It's a great spot, a great place to travel. It's a bit better for the game."



NRL head of elite football Graham Annesley said last year's sell-out crowd for the State of Origin in Perth showcased the hunger for the game in the west.

