'People have been waiting for us to collapse' - cracks beginning to appear after Warriors remarkable NRL start

The Warriors' annual dive out of premiership contention may have just begun after being pummelled by a depleted Penrith outfit.



Shaun Johnson leaves the field with a serious knee injury against the Panthers. Source: Photosport

The Warriors started as favourites against a Panthers side missing eight first- grade regulars on last night, but were pummelled out of the contest in what was their second biggest defeat this year.



It was the first time the Warriors had lost back-to-back games all season, and leaves them in danger of dropping as low as seventh by the end of the round.



"It was a tough one tonight. It came out of nowhere," coach Stephen Kearney said.



The result is expected to give further ammunition to critics who are waiting for the Warriors side to tumble out of the top eight, as history suggests.



Three times in the past four years the Warriors have looked finals-bound before fading.



"I'm sorry to disappoint. People have been waiting for us to collapse all year, to be honest," Kearney said.



"We've got Broncos next weekend, for us the focus is about preparing well, take our best performance to Suncorp Stadium this weekend.



"What everyone says outside our group, we're not too fussed about. We know we weren't good tonight. We know what we've got to do to improve and get better."



Kearney denied his side were complacent against a weak Panthers line-up.



"We prepared for their best performance, regardless of who's there," he said.

