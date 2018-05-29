 

'The people filling in are great players' - rookie NSW Blues half Nathan Cleary says Queensland still a threat without veterans

New South Wales Blues rookie Nathan Cleary admits the Queensland Maroons' new players will step up to the challenge in replacing superstar veterans Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston come next Wednesday for the State of Origin opener in Melbourne.

Cleary said the players replacing Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston will step up.
Source: SKY

The 20-year-old will partner up with his Penrith Panthers teammate James Maloney in the halves for the Blues' State of Origin side.

Cronk and Thurston announced their retirements from representative duties last year with Smith dropping the bombshell of his retirement from the Maroons jumper earlier this month.

"Them three are obviously great players but Queensland just have this DNA where whoever puts on that jersey, they are going to do a great job," Cleary told Fox Sports' NRL 360.

"The people filling in those positions are great players and they have been doing really well this year."

Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt have been named in the halves for Queensland with Andrew McCullough getting the call-up to replace Smith.

"We definitely won't be taking them lightly without that trio of superstars, you know it's going to be a great challenge for us."

New NSW coach Brad Fittler has named 11 new faces in the Blues squad.

NSW: James Tedesco, Tom Trbojevic, Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell, James Roberts, James Maloney, Nathan Cleary, Damien Cook, David Klemmer, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Boyd Cordner (c), Tyson Frizell, Jack de Belin, Paul Vaughan, Jake Trbojevic, Angus Crichton, Tyrone Peachey. Tariq Sims, Nick Cotric.

QUEENSLAND: Billy Slater, Valentine Holmes, Greg Inglis (c), Will Chambers, Dane Gagai, Cameron Munster, Ben Hunt, Dylan Napa, Andrew McCullough, Jarrod Wallace, Gavin Cooper, Felise Kaufusi, Josh McGuire. Bench: Michael Morgan, Josh Papalii, Coen Hess, Jai Arrow.  

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MARCH 11: Nathan Cleary and James Maloney of the Panthers speak during the warm-up before the round one NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

New South Wales name most inexperienced side since 1984 for State of Origin opener

Greg Inglis named Maroons skipper, Origin veterans Matt Scott and Darius Boyd overlooked

