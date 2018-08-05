 

Penrith's James Maloney grabs late try to seal win over Raiders in high-scoring clash

AAP
Penrith have produced their second remarkable NRL comeback in as many weeks to outscore Canberra 40-31 in a Panthers Stadium try-fest.

The Panthers were 14 points down at halftime, 12 down midway through the second half and seven behind when Sam Williams nailed a field goal in the 67th minute.

But tries to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Josh Mansour in the space of three minutes saved the Panthers from an insipid defensive display.

Panthers captain James Maloney sealed the win in the 78th minute to go with his three linebreak assists and two try assists.

The win means the Panthers remain in fifth spot but keep their top-four ambitions alive by moving to 28 points alongside fourth-placed St George Illawarra.

The Raiders will rue yet another one that got away.

Defence was left in the dressing sheds as both sides treated a healthy crowd of 12,915 to an attacking spectacle.

Twelve tries were scored in an end-to-end affair, including two to Panthers fullback Tyrone Peachey.

Most of the damage for the Raiders was done by usual suspects Jordan Rapana and Joseph Leilua, who combined for four tries as they tore the Panthers' left edge to shreds.

But it wasn't enough as the home side ran in its highest score of the season.

Penrith started brightly enough when James Tamou barged over in the second minute.

And while Peachey also found his way over the line inside the opening quarter of the match, the Panthers' defence showed little resistance when the Raiders had the ball.

Maloney in particular had a horror outing without the ball, missing six tackles in the first half alone as the visitors crossed for four first-half tries.

The Raiders' right flank of Leilua and Rapana dined out on the Panthers' flimsy left edge with a combined three tries in the opening 40 minutes.

Rapana's second was easily the highlight of the lot, intercepting an attempted Viliame Kikau offload and beat four defenders in a 100m dash to the line.

Daly Cherry-Evans' field goal sees Manly pinch golden point thriller against Sharks

AAP
Topics
League

Manly have put a huge dent in Cronulla's top-four hopes with a 33-32 golden- point NRL win over the Sharks at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

A field goal to captain Daly Cherry-Evans two minutes into extra time secured the embattled Sea Eagles two priceless competition points and edged them away from the wooden-spoon zone.

Cronulla led by six points before a Joel Thompson converted try five minutes from the final siren sent the points-fest into overtime.

Fielding their strongest side of the season, the Sharks will lament failing to put the lowly Eagles to the sword and missing the chance to join St George Illawarra in equal fourth spot with four rounds remaining before the finals.

The match, which featured 23 penalties, was not without controversy, with referee Henry Perenara booed off after riling Cronulla fans - and Sharks captain Paul Gallen - during a wild first half punctuated by numerous stoppages.

Perenara twice denied Cronulla tries because of obstruction and sent Test prop Aaron Woods to the sin bin for repeated infringements against the Sharks.

The pocket ref also had his double-movement decision against Dylan Walker overturned as Manly recovered from a soft start to lead 20-18 at the break.

But the Eagles could well have been further in front had they chosen to go for the knockout blow rather than take two points when the Sharks were down to 12 men and desperately defending their line.

The home side took full advantage of the let-off to regroup before powerhouse centre Jesse Ramien carried three defenders over the line for a coach-killer try three seconds before halftime.

A Manly win looked most unlikely when star fullback Valentine Holmes sliced open the Sea Eagles' defence in the fourth minute to collect his 18th try of the season to join Gallen as Cronulla's equal-sixth top try-scorer.

But it took until the hour mark, when Moylan stepped his way over, for the Sharks to regain the lead they relinquished midway through the first half.

But the job was anything but done, with Cherry-Evans having the final say, prompting celebration from the besieged Trent Barrett in the Manly coaches' box.

Super League throw NRL referee Matt Cecchin a career lifeline

AAP
Super League officials insist Australian referee Matt Cecchin would be a welcome addition to the English competition.

Cecchin, who will referee his 300th first grade game today, announced this week he planned to leave the NRL after almost two decades.

The 44-year-old said he had been a constant target of abuse from fans and his family had received death threats.

But he left the door ajar for a move to England and, according to Australian reports, would be highly sought-after because of his experience.

"Matt is clearly a top-quality referee and, if he wants to referee in our competition - and that improves the refereeing standard in our competition - then we would absolutely welcome and embrace it," Super League chief executive Robert Elstone told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"With those credentials, we'd be looking to give Matt that opportunity.

"He is someone we would very naturally support and embrace. It would be great."

Cecchin will become the seventh official to referee 300 NRL games when he takes control of the Penrith-Canberra clash this afternoon.

Aside from two NRL grand finals and four State of Origin games during a decorated career, Cecchin has also refereed a Super League fixture.

He was in charge of the Wigan-Hull FC clash when they met in Australia at the start of the season.

NRL referee Matt Cecchin. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 28 July 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
