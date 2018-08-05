Penrith's James Maloney grabs late try to seal win over Raiders in high-scoring clash

Penrith have produced their second remarkable NRL comeback in as many weeks to outscore Canberra 40-31 in a Panthers Stadium try-fest.

The Panthers were 14 points down at halftime, 12 down midway through the second half and seven behind when Sam Williams nailed a field goal in the 67th minute.

But tries to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Josh Mansour in the space of three minutes saved the Panthers from an insipid defensive display.



Panthers captain James Maloney sealed the win in the 78th minute to go with his three linebreak assists and two try assists.



The win means the Panthers remain in fifth spot but keep their top-four ambitions alive by moving to 28 points alongside fourth-placed St George Illawarra.



The Raiders will rue yet another one that got away.



Defence was left in the dressing sheds as both sides treated a healthy crowd of 12,915 to an attacking spectacle.



Twelve tries were scored in an end-to-end affair, including two to Panthers fullback Tyrone Peachey.



Most of the damage for the Raiders was done by usual suspects Jordan Rapana and Joseph Leilua, who combined for four tries as they tore the Panthers' left edge to shreds.



But it wasn't enough as the home side ran in its highest score of the season.



Penrith started brightly enough when James Tamou barged over in the second minute.



And while Peachey also found his way over the line inside the opening quarter of the match, the Panthers' defence showed little resistance when the Raiders had the ball.



Maloney in particular had a horror outing without the ball, missing six tackles in the first half alone as the visitors crossed for four first-half tries.



The Raiders' right flank of Leilua and Rapana dined out on the Panthers' flimsy left edge with a combined three tries in the opening 40 minutes.

