 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Penrith's injured star prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard turns to KFC to gain weight

share

Source:

AAP

Injured Penrith prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard has turned to KFC's popcorn chicken and mashed potato in a desperate bid to quickly regain the 8kg of weight he lost with a broken jaw.

Alex Twal held in the tackle of Reagan Campbell-Gillard during Australia's Rugby League World Cup match against Lebanon, RLWC, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 11 November 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Alex Twal held in the tackle of Reagan Campbell-Gillard during Australia's Rugby League World Cup match against Lebanon in Sydney.

Source: Photosport

The NSW front-rower, who injured his jaw four weeks ago, had the bands taken out on Monday and can only now begin to open his stiff mouth and talk properly.

In that time the 115kg prop was basically left eating out of a straw, seeing him a lose a tonne of weight and physically behind ahead of his hopeful round-21 return.

"It's hard. When you're trying to force food through a syringe there's only so much pumpkin soup you can eat," Campbell-Gillard said.

"The first week was tough and it just got really tough after that. Trying to get as much energy and food in the body without trying to lose too much weight - you don't do it on purpose but it happens.

"I ended up losing about 8kg. There was nothing I could do about it, but I have to try and regain that within four weeks and work hard to try and put it back on."

So with that in mind, Campbell-Gillard has turned to the usually unhealthy addiction of fast food to turn his body back to what it once was when he made his NSW debut just over a month ago.

"I reverted to in the last couple of days doing mashed potato and popcorn chicken from KFC. It's all about the tastebuds," he said.

"You don't realise it absolutely sucks when you can't eat and chew and you just find little ways to try and get as much food and protein in a syringe.

"It sucks but that's rugby league. I've just got to try and find those extra kilos to put back on."

Campbell-Gillard's layoff has at least been a fruitful one.

He last month put pen to paper on a five-year extension that will keep him at the club until the end of 2024 - making him the second most secure player in the game contract-wise behind Jason Taumalolo.

But he's vowed not to get complacent in that time.

"I don't want to get comfortable and I think some people tend to get comfortable if they have a contract secured for a long period," he said.

"I definitely don't want that. I'm still here to better my football and work hard.

"The security is a massive bonus but I'll work very hard every game I play when I pull on that jersey."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:49
1
Venus and his South African doubles partner Raven Klassen won their semi-final 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kiwi Michael Venus 'ecstatic' about making men’s doubles final at Wimbledon

2
Hurricanes' Nehe Milner-Skudder runs with the ball during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 9th of June 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Who will triumph as Chiefs, Canes battle for home quarter-final spot?

3
Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

NRL consider changes to Origin voting system after Wally Lewis medal controversially given to Billy Slater

4
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

00:25
5
The West Midlands Ambulance Service reported a 100 per cent spike in call outs an hour after the final whistle.

'Just madness' - World Cup loss leads to massive spike in street violence in England

01:41
Of the 10,000 homes – 3,500 will be KiwiBuild homes, Phil Twyford says.

Government to build 10,000 new homes in South Auckland a third of which will be KiwiBuild homes

Housing Minister Phil Twyford announced the self-described "ambitious" Mangere project today.

03:39
Northland College in Kaikohe was called a ghetto by its principal, now it’s been fixed up and faces new challenges.

Makeovers considered for 'deteriorated' and 'substandard' schools

"It's clear that a lack of visual appeal can have a negative impact on the decisions parents."

00:26

'We're not heroes' - British diver insists they were just doing their jobs in cave rescue of 12 Thai boys

The diver who first found the boys says "we're very relieved that they're all alive".

02:04
More than 20,000 nurses hit picket lines, demanding a better offer from health bosses.

Nurses return to work as national strike involving close to 30,000 ends

Crowds of nurses hit the streets to protest the district health boards' latest pay offer while more than 5000 nurses remained on duty for patient safety.

15:29
Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull about two big financial challenges facing councils - climate change and ageing infrastructure.

Q+A Business Podcast: Climate change and ageing infrastructure, big financial challenges facing councils

Corin Dann talks to Local Government New Zealand President David Cull.