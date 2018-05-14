 

Penrith stars Nathan Cleary, James Maloney face disrupted NRL reunion

Nathan Cleary will return from a knee injury without a full training session alongside Penrith halves partner James Maloney after the five-eighth's wife went into labour.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES - MARCH 11: Nathan Cleary and James Maloney of the Panthers speak during the warm-up before the round one NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Nathan Cleary and James Maloney of the Panthers speak during the warm-up before the round one NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium.

Source: Getty

Cleary was due to return to Panthers training on Monday night before Thursday's NRL clash with Wests Tigers but Maloney was a notable absentee after his partner Jessica went into hospital.

Panthers players have Tuesday off from training, and only return for a light captain's run on Wednesday, meaning the pair won't have spent proper time on the field together since Cleary was injured against Canterbury on March 23.

But Penrith players insisted Cleary would fit in seamlessly into a side that has fired up to second on the NRL ladder.

"They built a connection at the start of the year and Jimmy has had to take rank now and hold it for a bit," Penrith forward Trent Merrin said.

"But Nathan is all class, he's been studying the game. He's a good student of the game, watching on the sideline.

"He'll fit straight back in there, take control of today's session and they'll continue to build that combination."

Regardless, the pair's combination could prove a difficult jigsaw puzzle for coach Anthony Griffin to manage.

While Maloney and Cleary are star players in their own right, Maloney has only flourished since Cleary's injury.

The two-time premiership winner admitted earlier this year he preferred the role of chief playmaker, as is evidenced by the fact he failed to set up a try before Cleary's injury and has put on eight since.

But Merrin believes that was somewhat irrelevant, given how much Penrith's attack had changed since that point.

"From the start of the season, to where we now, we've all changed," Merrin said.

"Our game plan has been changed week to week, so (Cleary) and Hook have been doing their homework all together to get things on the same level for when he comes back in."

Meanwhile, Cleary's return gives him two games to push for a NSW State of Origin debut, alongside Maloney in the halves.

With incumbent Mitchell Pearce still sidelined, Cleary can put himself in the box seat if he proves both his fitness and his form against his father Ivan's Tigers and competition leaders St George Illawarra.

"I think two weeks will be perfect for him," Merrin, who has played 13 games for the Blues, said.

"He's played at the start of the season, so he's got footy under his belt.

"He's just missed a few weeks here. He's been studying the game away from it and sometimes that's better than actually being in the game.

"He's got good people around him. And for a half all you need is two weeks to get your match fitness back to that level."

