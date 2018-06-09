 

Penrith star Nathan Cleary fires late field goal to cement victory for Panthers over the Raiders

Nathan Cleary has backed up from his NSW debut to be the hero for Penrith, slotting a final-minute field goal as the Panthers snatched a 23-22 victory over Canberra.

Penrith edged the Raiders 23-22 at GIO Stadium in Canberra.
With four stars backing up from State of Origin game one in Melbourne two days earlier, the ladder leaders overcame a 10-point deficit with 17 minutes left to win their 10th game of the NRL season last night.

Another NSW ace, Tyrone Peachey, had a major influence on the GIO Stadium result with a try double and a key role in the Panthers' third touchdown to Dean Whare.

James Maloney converted Whare's effort to make it 22-all five minutes from time before Cleary broke the Raiders' hearts.

Penrith shot out to an early eight-point lead before the Raiders got back level by half-time.

But they couldn't capitalise on being a man up when when forward Kaide Ellis was sin-binned for the second time in his three-game Panthers career late in the first half.

The Raiders seemed to be running over the top of the visitors, with Elliot Whitehead crossing in the corner to see them go up 20-10.

However they kept losing men.

Joseph Leilua failed a head injury assessment from a hit 90 seconds into the match, while New Zealand international Jordan Rapana succumbed to a hamstring injury after a lively and error-riddled performance that included a try.

Canberra forward Josh Papalii was easily best on field for the Raiders after stepping out for Queensland at the MCG.

