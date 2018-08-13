Penrith Panthers star James Maloney to fight charge at NRL judiciary

Penrith star James Maloney will fight a dangerous contact charge at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday in a bid to play on Friday.

Maloney today pleaded not guilty to an alleged chicken-wing tackle on Canberra forward John Bateman that has threatened to rub him out for a game.

Maloney did, however, accept an early guilty plea, together with teammate Liam Martin, for a separate dangerous throw charge from the same game.

Should Maloney be successful beating the grade-one charge at the judiciary, he will be free to take on the Wests Tigers on Friday during Magic Round in Brisbane.

However if he is unsuccessful, Maloney will be suspended for one game.

Bateman needed attention after appearing to have his arm yanked by Maloney in the 11th minute in the match in Wagga Wagga.

It will be a crucial hearing for the NSW State of Origin five-eighth, who is under mounting pressure to retain his Blues jumper ahead of game one.

After this week, Blues hopefuls have just two more games before coach Brad Fittler selects his team for the series-opener at Suncorp Stadium.

And Maloney's form has come under scrutiny after his club side, Penrith started the year 2-6 and are equal last on the competition table.

Martin's early guilty plea means he will miss one game, adding further misery to a Panthers side also severely struck by injury over the weekend.

In other judiciary news, Warriors forward Adam Blair is looking at a one-game ban after being slapped with a grade-one dangerous throw.

Warriors teammate Lachlan Burr (dangerous throw) will avoid suspension with an early guilty plea, as well Parramatta forward Tepai Moeroa (dangerous contact).