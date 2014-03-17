'The pay's not as good' - former Warrior Ben Henry prepares for new challenge

Having retired earlier this year, former Warriors forward Ben Henry has now spoken of his decision to end his career prematurely.

Warriors utility Ben Henry leaves the field with a knee injury. Source: Photosport

A ruptured ACL in 2013 saw what would be the beginning of the end for Henry, with the injury seeing him out of action for the rest of the season.

The injury flared up again in 2015 in round four of the NRL, ruining another season for the former Junior Warriors captain.

The past year didn't fare much better, with Henry lasting just 30 minutes before what would be his final injury as a player, finished his career.

"I thought it was logical to call it quits and hopefully I can still walk when I'm 50," Henry told Fairfax.

Despite all of this, Henry is surprisingly upbeat and will begin a role as a club development manager for the Warriors.

"The pay's not as good," Henry jokes.