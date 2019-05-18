Payne Haas sparks Broncos upset win over Roosters after rampaging solo try

It's official - Suncorp Stadium is the Sydney Roosters' House of Payne.

Payne Haas has put his hand up for a NSW debut by inspiring Brisbane's 15-10 upset NRL victory on Friday night and extending the Roosters' Suncorp Stadium hoodoo.

Barnstorming 19-year-old Haas was inspirational, running 223 metres and scoring a first-half try as the Broncos snapped the ladder-leading Roosters' eight-game winning run in front of a 28,288-strong crowd.

It ensured the Roosters have not tasted victory at Suncorp Stadium since 2014, losing six straight games.

Haas belied his years to manhandle the highly fancied Roosters pack which was found wanting after losing their inspirational captain Boyd Cordner to concussion.

Haas, who also made six tackle breaks, dominated the Roosters to ensure Brisbane also extended the Tricolours' horror record at the Brisbane venue.

"He created a fair bit of momentum, he really led the way. He caused the Roosters lots of trouble," Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said.

Armed with just nine NRL games, Haas is on track to become the most inexperienced NSW player and youngest forward in Origin history if picked by coach Brad Fittler for next month's series opener.

It marked the third win in four games for a revitalised Brisbane after a week enduring headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Seibold felt the heat after ignoring NSW incumbent centre James Roberts for the second straight week, opting to pick Gehamat Shibasaki to line up against NSW strike weapon Latrell Mitchell.

Shibasaki did well in his fourth NRL game to restrict Mitchell who made three errors in a quiet display.

"I am really proud of the team effort. But I think that result has been building," Seibold said.

"The Roosters have been in outstanding form and are ladder leaders for a reason but hopefully this is a good kick start to our year."

"We needed a result against a top four side just to give us some confidence."

The Roosters were on the back foot from the outset when halfback Cooper Cronk was uncharacteristically sin-binned for a professional foul in just the third minute.