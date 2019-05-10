TODAY |

Paul Gallen barges through Titans defence to seal win for injury-plagued Sharks in final minute of NRL thriller

Neither side could take a trick with injuries but Paul Gallen has helped Cronulla conjure a 26-18 win over Gold Coast to open the NRL's Magic Round spectacular in Brisbane.

In what looms as Gallen's last game at Suncorp Stadium, the veteran Sharks captain fittingly sealed the come from behind win by barging over for the match- winning try right on full-time.

The Sharks' horror run with injury continued when they lost props Andrew Fifita (hamstring) and Matt Prior (neck/shoulder) by the 20th minute.

They were already reeling from the loss of internationals Wade Graham (knee), Shaun Johnson (hamstring), Aaron Woods (foot) and Matt Moylan (hamstring).

Yet Gallen and half-back Chad Townsend stood tall to help Cronulla (5-4 record) reel in the Titans' 18-10 half-time lead and kick off the historic Magic Round with victory in front of a 17,113-strong crowd.

If it was Gallen's last game at Suncorp he signed off as only he can.

The lock ran 207m and set up a try before crashing over for the match sealer, kicking the final conversion before raising his finger to his lips to silence the pro-Titans crowd.

Remarkably it marked just the fifth win in 24 games for the ex-NSW skipper across all formats at the venue.

He currently sits on the most NRL losses in history with Scott Prince - 166 defeats.

"I was thinking maybe we shouldn't play the bloke with those sort of numbers but typically Gal got the job done when the situation required," Sharks coach John Morris laughed.

"I thought the team showed some real heart with some talent on the sidelines.

"We are kind of getting used to getting by without that talent. They believe in each other."

Morris expected Fifita and Prior to return with Moylan next round against Manly.

The Gold Coast were counting the cost of their third straight loss, losing prop Shannon Boyd (concussion) in just the 11th minute.

The Titans already had enough fitness worries with Tyrone Roberts (concussion), Nathan Peats (pectoral), Phillip Sami (ankle) and skipper Ryan James (knee) on the sidelines.

Coach Garth Brennan wasn't making excuses, describing their second half as "dumb".

"We are mentally soft. We are not a resilient football side at the moment," a livid Brennan said.

Alarm bells were ringing for Gold Coast after a Josh Morris double gave Cronulla a 10-6 lead by the 23rd minute.

The Titans hit back with tries to AJ Brimson and Tyrone Peachey to earn a well deserved half-time lead but after an Aaron Gray try double locked up the scores 18-18, Peachey turned hero to villain when he gave away a 75th minute penalty that handed Cronulla the lead before Gallen's late heroics.

    The Cronulla stalwart stepped up when his team needed him most to lock in a 26-18 win. Source: SKY
