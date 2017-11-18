 

Parramatta Eels great Peter Sterling questions Jarryd Hayne's centre shift

Source:

AAP

Parramatta great Peter Sterling has questioned Jarryd Hayne's impending return to the blue and gold, casting doubt on his ability to shift permanently to centre.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 18: Jarryd Hayne of Fiji is tackled by Danny Levi of the Kiwis during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match between New Zealand and Fiji at Wellington Regional Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Jarryd Hayne of Fiji is tackled by Danny Levi of the Kiwis during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match between the Kiwis and Fiji in Wellington.

Source: Getty

Hayne is widely expected to sign with his former club in the coming days after being granted a release from the final year of his NRL deal with the Gold Coast.

The Titans accepted Hayne's request on personal grounds so he could be closer to his NSW-based family and return to western Sydney.

Hayne's return to the club which made him a superstar raises many questions, including exactly where he slots into Brad Arthur's 13.

With Clint Gutherson and Bevan French fighting it out for the fullback spot, Hayne is tipped for a role in the centres.

He was underwhelming playing there for NSW during this year's State of Origin series loss and Sterling doubts whether he could make the transition long-term.

"No, I don't think so," Sterling told AAP when asked if Hayne had the makings of a centre.

"I think there were times in Origin when he probably got found out a little bit in that centre position. I see him as a fullback.

"Throw him in there every now and then but I think if Jarryd is to make an impact back in the NRL, it wouldn't be in the centre position."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 17: Peter Sterling looks on as Parramatta Eels honour its "Hall of Fame" Members before the round seven NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium on April 17, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Peter Sterling looks on as Parramatta Eels honour its "Hall of Fame" Members before the round seven NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium.

Source: Getty

Sterling had reservations about Hayne's possible recruitment, believing the money would be better spent on a blue chip front-rower.

However he said he was happy to be proven wrong, having doubted some of Brad Arthur's previous pick-ups including Nathan Brown, who has reached new heights at Parramatta.

He also said he had no concerns about Hayne's effect on the Eels' dressing room after he earned a reputation as a disruptive force at the Titans.

"The culture from (CEO) Bernie Gurr all the way down isn't a concern," Sterling said.

"I think that with Brad Arthur and Bernie at the helm, they would be fully aware of what would be expected if they are bringing Jarryd back. He would know exactly what they expect of him.

"If I'm honest, the biggest concern is we haven't seen Jarryd perform consistently well in the NRL for quite a number of seasons."

Jarryd Hayne

Fellow Eels great Peter Wynn also hailed Hayne's impending return to Sydney's west, predicting he would only be a positive impact on the club.

"He puts bums on seats," Wynn said. "At his best he's an extraordinary player.

"I certainly hope he can come back and reproduce that sort of form for the Eels. I don't really want to think about (Hayne's reputation). I know it wasn't a part of Jarryd's make up before he left the Eels."

