TODAY |

Papali’i to captain Warriors' Nines squad that includes Maumalo, Harris-Tavita and former All Black's son

Source:  1 NEWS

Isaiah Papali’I will captain a Warriors squad that includes Ken Maumalo, Chanel Harris-Tavita and the 18-year-old son of a former All Black in the NRL Nines in Perth this week.

Source: Photosport

Papali’I becomes the youngest captain of a senior Warriors side after turning 21 in September.

The squad includes Blake Green, Leeson Ah Mau and Agnatius Paasi as well as Maumalo and Harris-Tavita.

Rocco Berry, the son of former All Black Marty Berry, is also included in the squad.

He is one of a handful of youngsters, including promising Fijian winger Selesitino Ravutaumada Edward Kosi, halfback Paul Turner and hooker Temple Kalepo.

The Warriors were drawn in a pool with the Knights, Roosters and Panthers.

Full squad: Leeson Ah Mau, Rocco Berry, Jackson Frei, Blake Green, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Temple Kalepo, Adam Keighran, Edward Kosi, Sam Lisone, Ken Maumalo, Taane Milne, Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali'i (captain), Hayze Perham, Leivaha Pulu, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Paul Turner

League
Australia
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Sonny Bill Williams pulls off vintage offloads in build-up to pair of Wolfpack tries
2
Papali’i to captain Warriors' Nines squad that includes Maumalo, Harris-Tavita and former All Black's son
3
Israel Adesanya turns pre-fight staredown into dance off against Yoel Romero
4
Warren Gatland gives rare insight into halftime talks after Chiefs' comeback wins
5
Jenny May Clarkson puts foot in mouth, tells Casey Kopua Silver Ferns 'didn't miss her' after retiring
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:30

Sonny Bill Williams pulls off vintage offloads in build-up to pair of Wolfpack tries
02:15

Torrential rain extinguishes Australian wildfire but causes flooding
00:30

Brian Lara turns back the clock with pair of monster sixes as part of quickfire Bushfire Bash innings

NSW police find 1000 MDMA caps hidden in condoms at Sydney music festival