Papali’i to captain Warriors' Nines squad that includes Maumalo, Harris-Tavita and former All Black's son

Isaiah Papali’I will captain a Warriors squad that includes Ken Maumalo, Chanel Harris-Tavita and the 18-year-old son of a former All Black in the NRL Nines in Perth this week.
Papali’I becomes the youngest captain of a senior Warriors side after turning 21 in September.
The squad includes Blake Green, Leeson Ah Mau and Agnatius Paasi as well as Maumalo and Harris-Tavita.
Rocco Berry, the son of former All Black Marty Berry, is also included in the squad.
He is one of a handful of youngsters, including promising Fijian winger Selesitino Ravutaumada Edward Kosi, halfback Paul Turner and hooker Temple Kalepo.
The Warriors were drawn in a pool with the Knights, Roosters and Panthers.
Full squad: Leeson Ah Mau, Rocco Berry, Jackson Frei, Blake Green, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Temple Kalepo, Adam Keighran, Edward Kosi, Sam Lisone, Ken Maumalo, Taane Milne, Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali'i (captain), Hayze Perham, Leivaha Pulu, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Paul Turner