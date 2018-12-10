Papali’i to captain Warriors' Nines squad that includes Maumalo, Harris-Tavita and former All Black's son

Isaiah Papali’I will captain a Warriors squad that includes Ken Maumalo, Chanel Harris-Tavita and the 18-year-old son of a former All Black in the NRL Nines in Perth this week.

Source: Photosport

Papali’I becomes the youngest captain of a senior Warriors side after turning 21 in September.

The squad includes Blake Green, Leeson Ah Mau and Agnatius Paasi as well as Maumalo and Harris-Tavita.

Rocco Berry, the son of former All Black Marty Berry, is also included in the squad.

He is one of a handful of youngsters, including promising Fijian winger Selesitino Ravutaumada Edward Kosi, halfback Paul Turner and hooker Temple Kalepo.

The Warriors were drawn in a pool with the Knights, Roosters and Panthers.