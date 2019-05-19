Panthers star James Maloney backs Nathan Cleary to step up for NSW

TODAY |

He helped guide Nathan Cleary through his first State of Origin series, and now James Maloney is confident his apprentice can become the master for NSW.

Cleary played mostly second fiddle to the experienced Maloney for most of the Blues' series triumph last year.

But the 21-year-old will now be the senior player alongside rookie pivot Cody Walker, despite being eight years younger than his new halves partner.

NSW selectors opted to retain Cleary for game one but overlooked the ageing Maloney for Walker, who is arguably the form playmaker in the league.

There were suggestions the Blues would opt for Adam Reynolds and complete the dynamic Rabbitohs pairing, but Maloney said Cleary was the right choice.

"I'm really stoked he got the opportunity again," Maloney told AAP.

"It's the right call. He'll do a good job out there and I'm really excited to see NSW hopefully go up and get the win.

"Game one is historically pretty important in terms of what the series does."

It will be just the fourth time in the past 18 months that Cleary will play without Maloney, who arrived at Penrith last year.

And while the veteran five-eighth took ownership of the attack in Origin last year, he is adamant Cleary can be more dominant in his second campaign.

Maloney said he would text Cleary a good luck message in the lead-up, but doesn't think his NRL teammate would need it.

"Not being in camp, I'm not sure how they're going to run. But there'll obviously be a little bit more on him, a bit more required of him," Maloney said of Cleary.

"But I'm sure he'll do the job. He won't let anyone down.

"I'll send him a text before the game, but he's a big boy. He knows what to do and he's got the right people in camp guiding him anyway."

The Blues broke from camp in Bondi and headed home to their families on Friday. They will enjoy Saturday off and then shift base to Homebush on Sunday.

PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 05: James Maloney and Nathan Cleary of the Panthers watch as the field goal of Cleary goes over to win the match in golden point during the round four NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Wests Tigers at Panthers Stadium on April 05, 2019 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
James Maloney and Nathan Cleary of the Panthers in action against the Wests Tigers. Source: Getty
