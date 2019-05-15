Panthers star centre Waqa Blake looking to fire against Warriors

Penrith centre Waqa Blake is desperate to make amends when he returns to NRL action on Friday night after his costly axing due to disciplinary reasons.

Blake has been recalled for the clash with the Warriors after being left at home for last week's 30-4 thrashing by Wests Tigers in Brisbane when late after misreading the training schedule.

"I got dropped last week and it's on me. I was late...and I understand I just gotta own it," Blake said on Wednesday.

"Missing a week is something I didn't want to do but we've got standards here and it's all on me. No other reason, no other excuse. I was just late."

Blake's untimely omission was a major disruption for the plummeting Panthers, who were forced deploy Tyrell Fuimaono on the right edge.

It was there that the Tigers found plenty of joy in furious 20-minute blitz to open the game, scoring three tries down the absent Blake's flank.

The defeat has left them in second-last spot and staring at a lost season.

"It was tough to watch. We came back after that 20 minutes, (but) I thought that's what killed us," Blake said.

"Preparation let us down there, not being on time - that would've been a bit of distraction as well."

Coach Ivan Cleary has responded by making four changes, including dropping star duo Josh Mansour and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Tis time last year that Campbell-Gillard was on his way to making his State of Origin debut for NSW in game one.

Asked how he would respond against the Warriors, Blake said: "Just play good footy. I think we all need to, we're under a bit of pressure at the moment.