Panthers rookie leads depleted side to scrappy NRL win over Sea Eagles

AAP
A breakout performance from rookie Liam Martin has inspired a depleted Penrith to a desperate 15-12 NRL victory over a similarly weakened Manly on Thursday.

Playing just the sixth game of his first grade career, Martin set up the Panthers' first try and then scored the second in an eye-catching effort.

The 22-year-old was a last-minute inclusion against the Sea Eagles after second- rower Viliame Kikau was ruled out before kick-off due to an illness.

And Martin didn't disappoint, spearheading Penrith to an unlikely 15-0 lead with 16 minutes to go before the Sea Eagles roared back.

Another rookie, five-eighth Cade Cust, put Manase Fainu over and then scored one himself in the space of six minutes to set up a grandstand finish at Panthers Stadium.

But Penrith just held on to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season, and temporarily move to 14th spot on the ladder.

Manly drop to seventh after losing for the third time in four games.

Kikau's withdrawal added to a match-up that was already missing State of Origin trio Jake Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans and Nathan Cleary.

Penrith pair Dean Whare, Waqa Blake and Manly duo Tom Trbojevic and Moses Suli were also missing through injury.

The lack of star power resulted in just 7,981 turning up on a bitterly cold night at - Penrith's lowest attendance in four years.

However, Panthers faithful were rewarded with the competition points and a strong performance by Temora product Martin, who entertained the faithful with a series of jolting hits from the left edge.

He was well supported by Brian To'o, who ran 182 metres and produced three offloads.

It was a willing contest early, but broke open when Martin surged through a hole in the 22nd minute to set up Dylan Edwards.

A James Maloney field goal on the halftime siren gave the hosts a 9-0 lead at the break.

Tempers flared when Jack Gosiewski clipped To'o high in the 52nd minute, drawing a slap on the back of the head from Jarome Luai.

Both players were sin-binned for escalating a minor melee.

 

    Liam Martin set up Dylan Edwards after an impressive linebreak before pouncing on a bouncing ball to score his own. Source: SKY
