Panthers resigned to losing star halfback Nathan Cleary

AAP
Penrith supremo Phil Gould predicts it's only a matter of time before Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary leaves the club to team up with his father Ivan.

Nathan's NRL future will be a closely scrutinised over the next four months as he prepares to come off contract at the end of next year.

The 20-year-old will be allowed to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 and both he and his father, coach of the Wests Tigers, have publicly stated their desire to team up at some point.

Losing the NSW No.7 would be a massive blow for the Panthers, who have nursed him through the grades to be one of the premier playmakers in the competition.

Nathan's decision will also have big ramifications for the Tigers' recruitment with halfback Luke Brooks off contract at the end of 2019 as well.

Gould said he had no doubt at one point Nathan will leave the club to work with Ivan and he would do so with his blessing.

"The answer is very simple - Ivan is a father who wants to coach his son, we all understand that," Gould told the Nine Network.

"Nathan is a son who would like to play for his father one day - we all understand that.

"I believe it will happen. And I would like to see it happen.

"But the decision right now is in Nathan's hands.

"Neither his father or I are putting any pressure on him."

Nathan has previously said he will consider his next contract around the time of his 21st birthday - November 14 - meaning he is facing a big decision during the off-season.

Gould said he was refusing to put pressure on Nathan to stay and wouldn't stand in his way if he decided to leave the foot of the mountains.

"He'll make a decision at the end of the year," Gould said.

"Whatever that decision is, I will support it 100 per cent and Ivan will support it 100 per cent because it's his career.

"But I have an agreement with Nathan. If one day he says 'I want to go play with my dad', let's make it happen. I've got no problem with him going to play with his father whatsoever."

Nathan Cleary. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Panthers half Nathan Cleary in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
NRL
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Roosters resisting buying into media 'speculation' surrounding them as NRL playoffs approach
Issac Luke. NRL Premiership Rugby League. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Mt Smart Stadium. 14th April 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Warriors suffer double injury setback as Issac Luke and Tohu Harris sidelined for Titans game
Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Plans underway for US Test between Mate Ma'a Tonga and Kangaroos
Sharks prop Andrew Fifita makes a run against the Broncos.

Sharks coach slams Andrew Fifita's performance despite Tongan star playing through food poisoning

Watch: Former Warriors star Ben Matulino flattens Bulldogs rookie with hit of the year contender

AAP
Canterbury have all but killed off Wests Tigers' fairytale NRL finals chance after springing a surprise 16-4 upset last night.

Two tries to Kerrod Holland were enough for the Bulldogs to break a three-game losing streak at ANZ Stadium and claim an important two points as they seek to avoid the wooden spoon.

After North Queensland produced a boilover against Newcastle earlier in the night, it left Parramatta alone on 10 points at the bottom of the ladder ahead of their clash against South Sydney on Saturday.

The Tigers had beaten high flyers South Sydney and St George Illawarra in the previous two weeks but showed none of the same urgency and spark.

Ivan Cleary's side have been hot and cold all year, beating top four teams in Melbourne (twice), Sydney Roosters, Rabbitohs and

Dragons but then losing games they should have won.

The Warriors now have a chance to open up a six-point lead on the joint venture club when they take on the Gold Coast tomorrow, meaning their top eight hopes have all but evaporated with five games remaining.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a number of opportunities in the first 40 minutes but only had a 6-0 lead to show for at halftime.

Brett Morris and Holland both got over the line only to be denied before Holland finally drew first blood in the 15th minute with a barge-over effort.

The Bulldogs went 14 in front when Holland got his double off a sharp set play but they appeared to go into their shell and content to protect their lead.

Esan Marsters went over to peel the Bulldogs' lead back to just 10 points with 14 minutes remaining.

However, the likes of rapidly-improving playmaker Lachlan Lewis and veterans Josh Jackson and David Klemmer got them over the line.

Klemmer may have a case to answer after appearing to shoulder charge Moses Mbye late in the match.

Matulino's Wests Tigers earned a 16-4 win over Canterbury last night. Source: SKY
Joseph Parker in London ahead of his WBO heavyweight boxing title defence. London, UK. 19 September 2017. Copyright Image: Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz

Cowboys score in final minutes to earn remarkable comeback win over Knights

AAP
A Gavin Cooper try two minutes from fulltime secured a comeback victory for North Queensland over Newcastle last night, ending a five-game home losing streak.

Jonathan Thurston inspired the second-half comeback, scoring once and having a hand in the other two tries as the Cowboys edged Newcastle 20-18.

Two tries from Lachlan Fitzgibbon and one from Aidan Guerra, against one from Justin O'Neill, gave the Knights an 18-6 half-time advantage.

Coen Hess and Thurston scored within three minutes of each other early in the second half, but with Ken Sio more accurate with his conversions, the hosts were still behind until the dramatic late try.

The exciting finish was in stark contrast to the way the Cowboys started.

After two minutes Jack Cogger drew Thurston then played in Fitzgibbon who burst through a big gap before darting inside Te Maire Martin for the Knights to open the scoring.

The second try saw Danny Levi take the play the ball two metres out and feed Aidan Guerra who broke the line untouched.

The Cowboys were allowed back into the game at the mid-point of the first half when Levi was sent to the sin bin.

And within two minutes they were on the board as a run-around between Thurston and Cooper led to the Cowboys captain finding O'Neill alone on the touchline for an easy try.

The lead was restored seven minutes before the break when Fitzgibbon scored again, bursting through a gap and brushing off despairing tackles between Thurston and Kane Linnett.

After stinging words from Paul Green, the Cowboys came out a better side and Thurston found Hess on the right flank and he burst through two tackles to reduce the margin to eight points.

The Cowboys scored again when Thurston went wide to Linnett who passed to O'Neill and his smart kick inside bounced perfectly for his skipper to collect.

As time was running out and with the Cowboys staring at a sixth-straight defeat, Thurston found Martin who passed to Cooper for the winning points.

Newcastle blew their 12-0 lead to fall 20-18 in Townsville last night. Source: SKY
