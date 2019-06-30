Panthers five-eighth sinbinned for soft 'professional foul' against Warriors

Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai was sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes in his side's 19-18 win over the Warriors, penalised for a bizarre professional foul.

With the Warriors 12-6 ahead on the scoreboard, and the Panthers already a man down with lock Liam Martin in the bin, Penrith were caught out at the back as a Ken Maumalo kick allowed captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck almost clean through.

Racing back to save a try, Luai slightly mistimed his challenge, taking Tuivasa-Sheck out - albeit slightly high.

What happened next though was truly strange, with Luai becoming the second Panther at the time to be sent to the bin.