TODAY |

Panthers five-eighth sinbinned for soft 'professional foul' against Warriors

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai was sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes in his side's 19-18 win over the Warriors, penalised for a bizarre professional foul.

With the Warriors 12-6 ahead on the scoreboard, and the Panthers already a man down with lock Liam Martin in the bin, Penrith were caught out at the back as a Ken Maumalo kick allowed captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck almost clean through.

Racing back to save a try, Luai slightly mistimed his challenge, taking Tuivasa-Sheck out - albeit slightly high.

What happened next though was truly strange, with Luai becoming the second Panther at the time to be sent to the bin.

The Warriors would make the most of their numerical advantage, with David Fusitu'a to score soon after, before the Panthers mounted a comeback, taking the match in golden point.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jerome Luai was given 10 in the bin for this challenge on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: SKY
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Arjun Tendulkar, 19, isn't exactly following in his dad's footsteps.
Cricket legend's son helping Black Caps prepare to face Australia
2
Joseph Parker and Alex Leapai
Joseph Parker made to work for win in USA, earns 10th round victory against 39-year-old Alex Leapai
3
Hurricanes players and fans are rueing the botched call, which cost them one more chance at winning their Super Rugby semi-final with the Crusaders.
TJ Perenara says ref missed Sam Whitelock knock-on in final moments of semi-final - 'It was a penalty'
4
The Crusaders' first-five stole the show in his side’s semi-final win.
Richie Mo'unga oozes class, starts and finishes stunning try against Hurricanes
5
Joseph Parker knocks out Alexander Flores (USA black/gold shorts) during the Duco Events/Flooring Xtra Parker vs Flores, Heavyweight Boxing contest, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand, 15th December, 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker to fight fellow Samoan heavyweight Alex Leapai
MORE FROM
League
MORE
1 NEWS

'Everyone knows how much that jersey means' – Benji Marshall's Kiwis influence revealed by teammate
1 NEWS

George Burgess facing lengthy ban for NRL eye gouge, referred straight to judiciary
1 NEWS

Watch: Ugly scenes as South Sydney's George Burgess appears to eye-gouge rival

Cameron Smith unlikely to come out of Origin retirement to rescue Queensland: Storm coach