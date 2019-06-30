Panthers five-eighth sinbinned for soft 'professional foul' against Warriors

Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai was sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes in his side's 19-18 win over the Warriors, penalised for a bizarre professional foul.
With the Warriors 12-6 ahead on the scoreboard, and the Panthers already a man down with lock Liam Martin in the bin, Penrith were caught out at the back as a Ken Maumalo kick allowed captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck almost clean through.
Racing back to save a try, Luai slightly mistimed his challenge, taking Tuivasa-Sheck out - albeit slightly high.
What happened next though was truly strange, with Luai becoming the second Panther at the time to be sent to the bin.
The Warriors would make the most of their numerical advantage, with David Fusitu'a to score soon after, before the Panthers mounted a comeback, taking the match in golden point.